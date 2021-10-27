Patriots Linked to Former Pro-Bowl CB in Potential Deadline Trade

Do the New England Patriots need to make a trade at the upcoming deadline if they want to make a serious playoff push?

The answer to that question is probably yes, but from there, we have to wonder what position should be Bill Belichick’s focus as he scours the available players and teams willing to sell.

NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry likes Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller as a potential trade target for the Patriots. Perry said this on a recent episode of Patriots Talk podcast.

There’s one name that’s interesting to me, which is Kyle Fuller from Denver. Because it feels like he might be moved in the next little bit here, and he is a professional starting-caliber corner and that’s I think what you need. I thought that’s what you needed before Jonathan Jones got hurt. Kyle Fuller, I think, could play multiple spots and I think, for a team that plays a lot of man-to-man defense, I don’t think it would be all that difficult for somebody like that to step in right away and perform right away. That would be my target.

Fuller is a player with a ton of experience and he’s also been on playoff teams with the Chicago Bears. The Denver Broncos signed him this offseason after the Bears let him go in a salary-cap sacrifice, but Fuller quickly reunited with his former defensive coordinator and now current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Would Denver consider moving on from him?

If so, it would appear he could slot in alongside J.C. Jackson and with the loss of Jonathan Jones to a season-ending shoulder injury, it seems like a fit on the Patriots’ side.

There Are Other Issues on the Patriots’ Roster

While depth at cornerback is obviously a problem, the Patriots could also stand to add a dynamic weapon in the passing game. Players like Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry have failed to make the sort of impact that the team hoped to see.

That’s why players like former Patriots wideout and current Houston Texan Brandin Cooks is a player who would make sense for New England to pursue. This sort of speculation is common around this time of year when it comes to the Patriots.

In past years, Tom Brady has been able to mask the team’s lack of a legit downfield threat. As good as rookie QB Mac Jones has been, he’s not yet on the level of a legend capable of filling those kinds of gaps on a roster.

Would it be too much to ask for the Patriots to go after Fuller and a wide receiver? Of course it is. We’ll wait for the November 2 trade deadline to see if Belichick proves me wrong.

