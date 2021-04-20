Patriots ‘Best Fit’ at QB is Big-Armed SEC QB: Says NFL Analysts

The New England Patriots are on everyone’s radar, and when will they draft a quarterback is the biggest question. Will they trade up, hope one of the top guys falls to them at No. 15, or wait until Day 2 to pick the man expected to be their quarterback of the future

If you ask NFL Draft Scout’s Matt Miller, who appeared on ESPN’s Get Up, he believes Florida’s Kyle Trask is “the best fit” for the Patriots. He referred to Cam Newton as a “band-aid.”

Miller said:

Cam Newton is fine for right now, but that is a band-aid. They need a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Kyle Trask from Florida, while not a first rounder, is accurate, he has good enough arm strength, good enough mobility, and coming out of the [Florida coach] Dan Mullen system — which is what got Dak Prescott ready for the NFL — I think he is more pro-ready than a lot of people believe. Kyle Trask, if you miss out on the big five quarterbacks … I think he is a viable solution for Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, someone they can draft and develop and then get onto the field.

Here is the entire segment:

.@nfldraftscout thinks the best QB fit for the Patriots in the draft is Kyle Trask from Florida. pic.twitter.com/jFzWGL4pV3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 9, 2021

Others Like Trask to the Patriots Too

NBC Sports’ Peter King touched on the possibility of the Patriots waiting until later to draft a quarterback. He, too, mentioned Trask as a viable option for Bill Belichick, though he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the Hoodie making an uncharacteristic move up the draft board.

King wrote:

Never has he [Belichick] picked a quarterback in the top 60 of a draft. So you might look at all that history and eliminate the Pats from moving up to 10 or nine or eight to pick a passer. I wouldn’t eliminate that chance, because Belichick is proving this year that there’s no book on roster-building for him, particularly in the post-Brady era. Now, I doubt the Pats will trade next year’s first-round pick, the likely cost to move up into QB-acquisition position, but nothing’s certain with the Patriots now. As we learned from the un-Belichickian spending spree in free agency, Belichick will do what is best for his franchise in a given year. Now, if they don’t pick a passer in round one, Florida’s Kyle Trask at 46 or 96 (their picks in rounds two and three) wouldn’t surprise me.

Traditionally, Florida quarterbacks haven’t turned into stars in the league, but as Miller noted, Trask’s work with Mullen gives him some significant experience in a pro-style offense. The giant throwing arm doesn’t hurt Trask’s appeal, either.

Another Day 2 Option

While Trask has his qualities, the radar should also be on Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond. He’s had some conversations with members of the Patriots’ coaching staff, and he also impressed at his Pro Day after winning game MVP at the Senior Bowl.

Kellen Mond showing off his arm at Texas A&M's Pro Day 🚀 @TheKellenMond (via @AggieFootball)pic.twitter.com/pSJ5hUOsOE — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 30, 2021

Mond may not have an arm quite as strong as Trask, but he still rates highly in this regard and offers far more mobility. It appears that’s a trait the Patriots would value.

If New England doesn’t get a quarterback in the first round, fans should expect either Mond or Trask to be heavily mentioned at No. 46 and No. 96 when the Patriots are on the clock on Day 2.