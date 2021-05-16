Patriots Veteran Has Strong Words for Former Team and AFC East Rival

The New England Patriots Kyle Van Noy will probably have an extra pep in his step during the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The veteran linebacker was cut from the Dolphins in March after leaving the Patriots in free agency ahead of the 2020 season.

He re-signed with the Patriots two weeks later.

According to a statement provided to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network (h/t Sports Illustrated), Van Noy was “surprised and disappointed” by the Dolphins’ decision to let him go.

The Dolphins, coached by former Patriots position coach Brian Flores, made Van Noy a captain but cut him loose after just one season.

Here is Van Noy’s complete statement, per Garafolo.

I am surprised and disappointed in their decision. As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.

Is there a better source of motivation in professional sports than disrespect?

Van Noy Will Help Power a Vastly Improved Patriots Defense

Bill Belichick added a ton of weapons on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Cam Newton should have more weapons to throw to, and with a year under his belt in the Patriots’ system, he should be more efficient.

Even with those additions on offense, Belichick essentially went back to his defensive roots as he retooled his roster. In addition to bringing back Van Noy, Belichick also signed Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan, safety Jalen Mills and drafted defensive tackle Christian Barmore and edge rusher Ronnie Perkins.

With the return of defensive captain Dont’a Hightower and the maturation of guys like Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ja’Whuan Bentley, and Anfernee Jennings, the Patriots’ linebackers could be among the best in the NFL.

Van Noy isn’t the Only Former Dolphins Player in New England

As if there wasn’t already a ton of familiarity between the Patriots and Dolphins, the Week 1 matchup features players who have spent time on the other sideline.

In addition to Van Noy and Karros, former Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also signed with New England.

The Dolphins inked several former Patriots heading into the 2020 season.

Van Noy, center Ted Karras, and linebacker Elandon Roberts all joined the AFC East rivals. Of the three, Roberts is the only one who remained with Miami as both Van Noy and Karras returned to New England.

While Karras and Godchaux may not describe their feelings the same as Van Noy, players often talk about a little extra emphasis placed on games against their former team. While all eyes will be on Tom Brady’s return to New England in Week 4, Van Noy will be looking to have his own revenge game in Week 1.