Lamar Jackson Trade Request Sparks Patriots Rumors

A former NFL MVP is looking for a new team and the New England Patriots have been linked to the quarterback.

Lamar Jackson has formally requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson tweeted on Monday. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland,” Jackson added.

Jackson is coming off an interesting 2022 season. He played in 12 games and threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions per Pro Football Reference. The quarterback also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

New England Patriots Fans Ponder if Lamar Jackson Could Join Team

As soon as Jackson informed the public that he had requested a trade, fans wondered if he could end up in New England.

“Lamar Jackson is wearing Patriots colors in his new IG story,” one fan tweeted.

Lamar Jackson is wearing Patriots colors in his new IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/P4iYPUh93x — Master At Work (@MasterAtWorkinc) March 15, 2023

“Bring Lamar Jackson to New England,” added Adam Kaufman.

Bring Lamar Jackson to New England, #Patriots — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 27, 2023

“Lamar Jackson WELCOME to the New England Patriots,” tweeted another fan.

Lamar Jackson WELCOME to the New England Patriots https://t.co/M7yqeHTwgx — marcus (@MyHeartStinks) March 27, 2023

Fans aren’t the only ones who want Jackson on the Patriots. Rob Ninkovich wants to see the quarterback in New England.

“If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt to get Lamar, that changes everything. Absolutely everything,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” earlier in March. “And listen, I am a huge fan of Lamar’s style of game and what it puts on a defense, the stresses. And there’s needs and wants, OK?

“A need is necessary for life. A want, it helps your quality of life,” Ninkovich added. “I don’t need Lamar here, but I sure as heck want to see Lamar running around with a New England Patriot on his helmet. Because if you see it out there, the Patriots instantly, instantly, become division favorites and, to me, get right back into that Super Bowl hunt.”

Bill Belichick Asked About Lamar Jackson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with the media at the owner’s meetings and was asked about Jackson. In typical Belichick fashion, he didn’t have a lot to say.

“I’m not going to talk about players on any other team,” Belichick said.

When alerted that Jackson is a free agent, Belichick still replied that he wouldn’t talk about the quarterback “period.”

Question: Do you envision a scenario where the Patriots would pursue Lamar Jackson, who has been assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag? Bill Belichick: "I'm not going to talk about players on any other team." Question/statement: He's a free agent. BB: "Period." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 27, 2023

Jackson is one of the best quarterback’s in the NFL today. He was named MVP in 2019 and has also earned an All-Pro nod. Imagining him with Belichick is every Patriots’ fans dream.