Patriots Named Landing Spot for $121.5 Million Pro Bowler

T

he New England Patriots offense could receive a boost in 2023 according to one NFL analyst.

NFL Network’s Eric Edholm listed New England among his potential landing spots for current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“The future of New England’s offense remains very much in limbo,” Edholm wrote. “As in, we don’t know who will be calling plays or throwing passes next season. That complicates this prospective pairing. And if Carr couldn’t pass muster for McDaniels, would Bill Belichick be loath to go after him? We don’t know. Belichick has praised Carr multiple times in the past, although the Patriots’ defense did clamp down on Carr in the second half of their wild meeting a few weeks ago. The shiny object in this trade scenario clearly would be Mac Jones. If the Patriots decide they’ve run the course with Jones at season’s end, there’s arguably no better-equipped coach to resuscitate Jones’ career than McDaniels, who guided him to a Pro Bowl season last year as a rookie in New England.”

The New England Patriots Won’t Have to Worry About Derek Carr’s Health

The Raiders recently announced that Carr would be replaced by former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the 2022 season. This will ensure that Carr will be healthy heading into the offseason with Las Vegas doomed to finish the season under .500.

2022 has been a mixed bag for Carr. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns per Pro Football Reference but his decision making has caused problems as he leads the league in interceptions (14).

“None of us is happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said about the decision. “Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation, and is very supportive of the two young guys.”

Bill O’Brien Focused On Alabama and Not Return to New England Patriots

The story of the 2022 season has been the struggles of the Patriots offense. With Matt Patricia taking over play-calling duties after the departure of McDaniels, Jones has regressed and the passing game has become non-existent.

Jones has thrown for under 3,000 yards and only has nine passing touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

O’Brien reiterated his commitment to Alabama and that he hasn’t spoken to New England in quite some time in a video posted by Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News.

“The focus for me and this coaching staff and for these players has really been on these games that we’re playing — this game coming up, the games that we played this year, the games that we played last year,” O’Brien said. “I think those things, almost every year that I’ve been in coaching — at least over the last 12 years for me — have come up a lot. And those are things that are addressed after the season. We are very focused on this game. We’ve been focused on every game that we’ve played here this year and last year.

“Like I said, it’s kind of that time of the year when things come up and things pop up,” he added. “I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there. I wish them well in however many games they have left. We’re very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability.”