Veteran Pro Bowl QB Joins Patriots In Franchise-Altering Trade Proposal

Entering the 2023 season, the New England Patriots are in a precarious state when it comes to the quarterback position.

Mac Jones is coming off a disappointing 2022 season where he nearly lost his job to Bailey Zappe and now the Patriots have been named a landing spot for a veteran quarterback who has some experience in the AFC East.

After ESPN’s Jeremy Flower reported on Sportscenter that Tennesse Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is available to be acquired via trade, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes New England is a possible destination for the quarterback.

“That rift has led to speculation that the Patriots could be willing to part with Jones,” Davenport wrote referring to a reported rift between Jones and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “And while the Pats also have Bailey Zappe on the roster, moving Jones would leave the Patriots with a quandary at quarterback. Unless, of course, the Pats flipped one quarterback for another. New England isn’t a rebuilding team—the Pats of aspirations of contending in 2023. If Belichick truly is ready to move on from Jones, then a QB swap with the Titans could help keep New England in the hunt in 2023.

“Perhaps the change of scenery would help Jones recapture his 2021 form,” Davenport added. “And with at least two years left on his rookie deal, the Titans would have options under center moving forward.”

Ryan Tannehill Also Struggled In 2022

While the Patriots would be looking for an upgrade compared to Jones, Tannehill didn’t have a great performance in 2022. According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback threw for less than 3,000 yards while adding 13 touchdowns and six interceptions to his resume.

Tannehill will also enter the 2023 season at 35 years old. The 2012 first-round selection is well past his prime and nearing the end of his career.

If New England was to pull the trigger on this trade, fans would likely express some outrage at giving up a young quarterback for one that could retire in the near future.

Jerod Mayo Explains Role With New England Patriots For 2023 Regular Season

After having the possibility of becoming a head coach with the Carolina Panthers, Jerod Mayo decided to stay in New England. Ahead of the 2023 season, Mayo explained his role with the Patriots this year.

“Look, I’ll be working with the defense again, with the linebackers again,” he said. “But it’s pretty fluid as far as, let’s call it the classes [and] management stuff. … I’m excited to continue to learn new things — not only X’s and O’s, that’s only a small part of it. I’m just trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can when I’m in those meetings I’m not normally in; I look forward to learning from Bill as far as all the off-the-field stuff.

“There are more people talking to me that I appreciate their perspectives, and I try to meld it into my own thought process,” Mayo added. “So it’s not only talking to Bill, it’s also talking to the scouts, the cap guys, the researchers. I have a lot to learn and that’s another reason why I wanted to be here because I feel like we do it right.”