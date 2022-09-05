Patriots Sign WR and Former First-Round Pick

The New England Patriots signed 2016 first-round pick and former Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad on Monday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, per source. Treadwell finished with 451 receiving yards in 12 games for the Jaguars last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2022

With the injuries to rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson and the lack of impact made by Tre Nixon, the Patriots still need playmakers and bodies at wide receiver. Treadwell was once one of the most highly regarded receivers heading into the NFL, but he hasn’t been able to make the impact that was expected of him when he was taken 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 out of Ole Miss.

Treadwell, a Chicago native, just turned 27 in June, and he stands 6-foot-2 and is listed at 215 pounds. After a stellar junior season at Mississippi that saw him register 82 receptions for 1,153 yards and 11 TDs, Treadwell was drafted by the Vikings.

He struggled to make an impact through four non-descript seasons and even spent a year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, where he played in just five games. There was some dispute about the reason for Treadwell’s release in Atlanta as the receiver fired back at a journalist who implied the team’s decision was based on a “tough camp” and “some drops.”

Treadwell called it “FAKE NEWS.”

FAKE NEWS! I balled my guy, this is business and nothing more! Constantly spreading fake news on my name, check the tape! https://t.co/yrgeNt0QqX — Laquon Treadwell (@SuccessfulQuon) September 5, 2020

Treadwell showed some flashes with the Jaguars in 2021 when he posted career-highs in yards with 434 and snagged 51 receptions. No one in New England expects him to turn into a star, but if Treadwell can provide solid play and spend some time on the 53-man roster, the flier the Patriots are taking on him will be worth it.

Where Laquon Treadwell Potentially Fits With the Patriots

As a big receiver, Treadwell could spell DeVante Parker if the former can earn elevation to the 53-man roster at any point during the 2022 season. He fits the physical profile of a player on the outside, where Parker will spend most of his time in the Patriots’ offense.

Treadwell has always excelled at pulling down contested catches, making him a decent downfield threat for Mac Jones. If he can separate himself from the other Patriots receivers, especially those on the practice squad, he has a chance to be elevated for regular season games.

Also, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Jakobi Meyers was limited in practice. New England will need even more added depth if he cannot go on Sunday when the Patriots open the season against the Miami Dolphins.

Treadwell, 27, has a lot of experience. This moves adds more depth with Tyquan Thornton out but also keep an eye out for Jakobi Meyers on the injury report. Looked like he was limited last week. https://t.co/xtVgJKaiYQ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 5, 2022

Who Could Be Released From the Patriots Practice Squad to Make Room?

A roster move is coming from the Patriots to make room for the Treadwell addition. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar talked about the two options.

The #Patriots have an open spot on the 53-man roster (Tyquan to IR). So it’s possible that a player from the practice squad is signing to the 53. Also possible that they’ll release a player from the practice squad to make room for Treadwell. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 5, 2022

If the first scenario is the answer, and Meyers is out, the elevation could be Treadwell. We saw the Patriots bring up Donte Moncrief shortly after signing him to the practice squad back in 2020. There’s also a chance the elevation could be Nixon. New England won’t need to release anyone if that’s the case.

If they make room for Treadwell by dumping someone from the practice squad, one of these 15 players could get the axe.

OL James Ferentz

RB Kevin Harris

DB Brad Hawkins

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

LB Harvey Langi

LB Cameron McGrone

CB Terrance Mitchell

OL Bill Murray

WR Tre Nixon

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

DL LaBryan Ray

OL Kody Russey

TE Matt Sokol

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Jalen Wydermyer