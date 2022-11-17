LeSean McCoy Throws Shade at Bill Belichick

W

hile many regard New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as one of the best in NFL history, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy continued to show his dismay for the coach.

McCoy appeared on the “Up & Adams,” show and took aim at those whol call Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history. McCoy credits Belichick’s success to having Tom Brady on his roster for many years.

“He’s had Tom Brady. If you take away Tom Brady, do you know what he is? He’s under .500. That’s what it is,” said McCoy. “I think he was very blessed to have Tom Brady, and I think now that he doesn’t have Tom Brady, he’s like all of the other good coaches—the Marvin Lewises, the Rex Ryans. I’m just being honest. People hate for you to be real about Belichick. I think he’s a good coach, but all of ‘the greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him,’ that’s bullcrap.”

Has McCoy Attacked Belichick Before?

This isn’t even the first time that McCoy has attacked the Patriots head coach in 2022. In September, he once again declared that Belichick’s success was all due to Brady.

“It’s over for Belichick. It’s over,” McCoy said, during an appearance on FOX Sports’ SPEAK. “…I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many guys on defense at one time. They’re doing it now that Tom is gone. It’s over. This is the real Belichick. The winning percentage, playing with Brady, is 77 percent. Without Tom Brady, you wouldn’t even guess. 47 percent. He don’t win no games without Tom Brady.

“Since Tom Brady has left, they look so regular,” he added. “Seriously though, when I watch the tape and I really watch them, they’re getting beat up front in the running game, defenders missing tackles—they look bad. They can’t do nothing on offense. Every coach in the AFC, for all of these years when they had Tom Brady, they’re saying the same thing I’m saying right now. Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop with all of this he’s the greatest of all time. He’s not.”

Former Patriots to Appear in Movie

Patriots fans will get to see some of their former in the movie theaters soon. The trailer for “80 for Brady” was released and features Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and other former New England players.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady told Variety. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field also star in the film featuring the Patriots stars. Brady said the film crew placed an emphasis on authenticity, per Variety.

“They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were,” the former Patriots quarterback said.

“80 for Brady” is scheduled to be released in February of 2023.