Patriots Release Recently Signed, Former LSU Standout

That didn’t take long. The New England Patriots have already released their first undrafted free agent signing.

Former LSU standout and Massachusetts-born Liam Shanahan was released, per several reports on Patriots.com. Shanahan once worked on the grounds crew for the Boston Red Sox and it seemed a dream come true for him to have an opportunity to play for his hometown football team.

Perhaps the Patriots and Shanahan will link up at some other time in the future, as we’ve seen previously released players make their way back to Foxborough and other spots in the NFL. For now, New England has decided to part ways with Shanahan very early in rookie minicamp.

Other Patriots Related News: The Patriots Signed 3 Draft Picks

New England has signed third-round pick Marcus Jones, a 23-year-old cornerback out of Houston. Kevin Harris, a 21-year-old running back drafted in the sixth-round out of South Carolina, and Sam Roberts, a 24-year-old, sixth-round pick from Northwest Missouri State.

Hopes are high for all three young men, but Jones’ potential as an all-around playmaker figure to be one of the biggest stories during training camp, the preseason, and perhaps into the 2022 campaign.

Jones is listed as a cornerback, but he tallied 9 kick-return touchdowns during his collegiate career, so he will almost certainly have a great chance to replace the departed Gunner Olszewski as the team’s primary return man. In college, Jones also spent some time working as a receiver.

Because of how dynamic he is, there is a chance the Patriots find some interesting ways to get the ball in his hands. Look for Harris to provide some potential depth at running back. If he really performs well during camp, he might even make veteran running back James White expendable.

Other Patriots News: Jarrett Stidham Trade Made Official

The writing was on the wall for Jarrett Stidham for months. That writing was in bold after the Patriots used a fourth-round selection on Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

New England decided to trade Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders where he will be reunited with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Stidham won’t be walking into a situation where he will be competing for a starting spot. Instead, he’ll be trying to stick on a roster in a system he’s familiar with while vying to be Derek Carr’s backup.

Stidham joins a group of backup quarterbacks that also include Nick Mullens and Chase Garbers. In addition to Stidham, the Raiders also received a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the draft, per Las Vegas’ Twitter account.

We have acquired QB Jarrett Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick via a trade with the New England Patriots. As part of the trade terms, we will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/3TyL0pk3RE — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 13, 2022

Other Patriots News: The Team’s PR Staff Recognized

The Patriots’ PR staff received a solid honor on Friday. The group which includes VP of communications Stacey James, director of communications Aaron Salkin and communications coordinator Stephanie Burnham received the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The award acknowledges the excellent work done by a PR staff with local journalists. Specifically, the Patriots’ PR staff was recognized for their professionalism during the 2020 season that was rocked by the impact of the pandemic.

Perhaps this will be the beginning of an award-winning year for the entire franchise.

