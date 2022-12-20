Patriots Legend’s Son Makes College Football Decision

The son of a New England Patriots legend will be continuing his father’s legacy.

Case Mankins, the son of Logan Mankins committed to play college football at the University of Rhode Island. The high school senior plays on the offensive and defensive line for his high school team.

Mankins isn’t the only player on his high school team. Dante Bruschi plays for the same team with former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi also serving as a coach.

Rhode Island finished this past season with a 7-4 record in the FCS. Dante Bruschi has yet to commit to a school.

If Mankins is able to show off his skills in college, maybe he will end up on the Patriots radar and could continue to follow in his father’s footsteps.

How Well Did Mankins Perform In New England?

Mankins had a prolific career with the Patriots. The offensive lineman played in 130 games for New England per Pro Football Reference.

While he was a key part of the Pats success during that time he was unable to secure a Super Bowl ring. Mankins did end up with seven Pro Bowl nods along with one All-Pro selection. The offensive lineman was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All- 2010’s team.

While Mankins failed to win a Super Bowl, he is a nominee for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023 and it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up getting a red jacket at some point.

Where Do the Patriots Stand Heading Into Week 16?

After New England’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, it isn’t surprising that the Patriots dropped in Bleacher Report’s latest power rankings.

In B/R’s power rankings heading into Week 16, New England dropped to 18th in the league.

“The ill-advised backward pass by wideout Jakobi Meyers will go down as one of the biggest blunders in history,” B/R said. “After the stunning defeat, Meyers told reporters he never should have thrown the ball.

“It’s not just that Meyers cost the Patriots this game,” they added. “New England now is a game back of the final wild-card spot with three to play, and all three games are against teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.”

The Patriots schedule is far from easy to end the season. They face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 and still have to play the Buffalo Bills again.

Kristopher Knox also gave his takeaways after New England’s horrible loss in Week 15 and stated that he believes the Patriots won’t make any noise of they are able to sneak their way into the playofs.

“It’s incredibly hard to see all of these things unfolding,” Knox said. “Why? Because the Patriots can’t get out of their own way, and their offense continues to be a mess 14 games into the season.

“New England’s defense can keep it in games, but the offense isn’t going to keep pace with teams like Miami, Cincinnati and Buffalo—in the regular season or after it,” he added. “Mathematically, New England still has a shot at the postseason, but in reality, the Patriots are already looking to 2023.”