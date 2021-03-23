Patriots Potential Draft Target Produces Surprising 40-Yard Dash Time

The New England Patriots will likely select a quarterback at some point in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the pick is for Alabama’s Mac Jones, they might be getting a better athlete than expected.

On Tuesday at his Pro Day, Jones didn’t exactly remind anyone of Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, but he isn’t the complete slowpoke that he’s been made out to be leading up to next month’s draft.

RespectDaBeard posted a video of Jones galloping his way to either a 4.83 or 4.79. Neither is too shabby, considering some might have expected him to come in at 4.95 or 5.0 in this measurable.

Mac Jones 40 👀 There's been different numbers thrown around, I've seen 4.83 & 4.79… Either way, good time for Mac! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/bQt7ZAw74J — 🌹🏆 (@RespectDaBeard1) March 23, 2021

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

What does this mean for Jones’ draft stock? Probably not much. He’s still not going to be considered a dual-threat quarterback. He’s not as unathletic as previously believed, and he’s done nothing but prove he has the arm talent and accuracy to be the second or third best pocket passer in the draft.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jones Could Still Go Anywhere From 8-20

There are a good number of teams who need a quarterback, and that obviously includes the Patriots. While there is growing confidence, Cam Newton will be vastly improved in his second year with the team, and with more weapons at his disposal, New England still has to think about the future.

Newton will be 32 years old this season, and he just signed a one-year deal. The Patriots aren’t looking to him to be a long-term solution at this point. Perhaps a fantastic 2021 season will change the narrative.

As it is, the Patriots might have to trade up to get Jones or any of the other top quarterbacks in the draft they might value. Many mock drafts have Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and Jones gone by the No. 14 pick. Quite honestly, it seems hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers allowing all five guys to flow past them at that spot.

Patriots Don’t Have to Draft a QB in the First Round

Based on how New England has rebuilt its roster on both sides of the ball, they don’t need to draft a quarterback at No. 15. If they have their eye on a specific guy in the first round, Wilson, Fields, Lance, or Jones, and are unable to trade up to get them, don’t be surprised to see the Patriots draft a cornerback at No. 15 or to trade back perhaps to stockpile selections.

Players like Stanford’s Davis Mills, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Georgia’s Jamie Newman, and a few others could be Day 2 solutions for the Patriots. Ideally, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback will sit and learn from Newton and coaching staff for a year before being prepared to take on the starting job in 2022.

That’s a plan that could work with Jones or any of the other QB prospects.

Also Read: