Mac Jones Accused of Suffering From ‘Affluenza’

There has been a massive shift in the conversation around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Former Miami Dolphins linebacker and current sports personality on the Pivot podcast, Channing Crowder, is the latest well-known person to take a shot at Jones.

During Jones’ rookie season in 2022, most of the narrative centered around the first-year signal-caller leading his team to the postseason. Mac finished runner-up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Jamarr Chase for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and it appeared he was on his way.

Fast forward to this season, one that has him attempting to navigate the normal impediments facing a young quarterback and a possibly ill-equipped offensive coaching staff, and the tide has turned dramatically. Jones is struggling to maintain the momentum he established as a rookie.

Jones’ numbers are down across the board, and more importantly, the Patriots are dangerously close to missing the postseason. While he did miss three games with a high-ankle sprain, Jones has thrown only 11 TD passes compared to 22 last season, per Pro Football Reference. His completion percentage is down to 65.2% compared to 67% as a rookie. Jones’ yards per game are down as well.

Last year Jones was lauded for his intangibles, but in Year 2, the focus shifted to his physical limitations, poor body language, and controversial on-field behavior.

Jones might be considered unlikeable to fans, and when coupled with an underwhelming on-field product, there are legitimate concerns.

Channing Crowder Takes Aim at Mac Jones

Crowder is known for being a straight-shooter, and he honed in on Jones as a target in a recent interview on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Crowder accused Jones of suffering from Affluenza, implying that his issues and behavior are linked to his entitlement dating back to his childhood.

Here is Crowder’s quote, which also aims at a few other big-name quarterbacks.

“I heard you talking earlier [in the show] about the Mac Jones body language,” Crowder said to Cowherd. “It’s called Affluenza. [If] you’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust fund baby.”

It appears in the clip below. The segment starts at the 3:35 mark.

The definition of Affluenza, according to Merriam-Webster, is as follows: