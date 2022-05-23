Mac Jones in ‘Best Shape of His Life’ According to Patriots Wide Receiver

P

ictures of Mac Jones shirtless went viral after he won a bowl game in his senior season at Alabama but now the New England Patriots quarterback is in such great shape that his teammates are commenting on it.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Jones isn’t exactly known for his mobility or speed but the Patriots QB has been putting in a lot of work this offseason. Coaches in New England are quite excited about the dedication that Jones has shown.

“This shouldn’t be very surprising, but the Patriots sound ecstatic with quarterback Mac Jones’ offseason dedication,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe stated. “Jones has spent long hours at Gillette Stadium, often beating the coaching staff into the building to get a jump-start on film study for the day. He is also taking ownership of the offense, willing to vouch for plays and concepts that he likes and pump the brakes on the stuff that hasn’t worked.”

But Jones hasn’t simply done the work on the field. The quarterback has worked on his fitness and his health ahead of his second NFL season. Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talked about how Jones looks this year and credited strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Bourne said after the Patriots’ first day of organized team activities. “I think he’s been here all offseason with Moses, so he looks really good. His stomach is gone, and he looks really good.”

Bourne also described Jones as a “pro’s pro” and said that he is dominant when it comes to conditioning.

How Did Mac Jones do it?

Jones also spoke with the media on Monday and credited various methods and teachings for helping him improve his body. The quarterback credited Patriots nutritionist Ted Harper for his offseason transformation.

“I’ve learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff,” he said. “So I’m taking what I learned that I feel will help me and apply it, and then obviously listening to Ted and everybody, just following their plan, eating healthy, taking out a lot of the things that are bad for my diet.”

Play

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23 Watch Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference live on Monday at 1:30 PM ET (time is approx.) Subscribe to the New England Patriots YouTube channel: bit.ly/2IOD2e9 For More Patriots NFL Action: bit.ly/2Y1e9zz #NewEnglandPatriots #Patriots #NFL For more Patriots content: patriots.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/patriots Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/patriots… 2022-05-23T18:01:32Z

Still, it’s not just about shedding pounds for Jones. He also needs to stay strong enough in order to deal with the barrage of hits that QB’s take during an NFL season.

“But at the same time, I need to maintain my weight and be able to take hits, so there’s a fine balance for every player. … For me, I’ve definitely trimmed down on the body fat a little bit, and then I’ll get a chance to bulk back up before the season starts and be able to absorb the hits,” Jones stated.

A Big Year for Mac Jones

2022 will be a year that Jones has all eyes on him. It’s his second year in the NFL and after an impressive rookie season, expectations will be higher for Jones. If Bourne and Jones can get off to a good start, the duo along with the rest of the Patriots offense will be tough to beat.

With Jones in the “best shape of his life,” Patriots fans should be excited about his potential performance in the 2022 regular season.