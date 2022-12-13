Mac Jones Explains Latest Blow-Up With Patriots Coaches

T

he New England Patriots were victorius against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 but that didn’t mean it was smooth sailing.

New England’s offense once again struggled. Mac Jones threw for 268 yards but failed to reach the end zone and also threw an interception. Jones was facing an uphill battle as Jakobi Meyers was inactive and DeVante Parker left the game early due to a head injury.

This caused Jones to have multiple blowups. In his first, he screamed an expeltive so loud that it was caught on television cameras after being forced to call a timeout.

Mac Jones just dropped what might be the most aggressive f bomb in sports TV history. pic.twitter.com/7h5N3zFAk7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2022

Later in the game, Jones once again dropped another expletive.

Not sure who this Mac Jones F-bomb (which was different from the other Mac Jones F-bomb) was directed at. pic.twitter.com/cWtRu2a4po — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 13, 2022

Finally Jones was also seen waving off coaches on the sidelines.

What Did Jones Say About the Tirades?

After the win, Jones was asked about the viral moments and he offered his support for offensive playcaller Matt Patricia.

“No,” Jones said when asked if he was frustrated. “I think the biggest thing for me is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys. Today, I thought we all did a good job with trying to play the next play, play the next series. Matty P did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so we can win. Sometimes it might be this thing that people don’t know about like the quick passes – for whatever reason. That’s our game plan. We knew that’s what we had to do to win and he called a great game, stayed calm. Matty P is a very calm person, very stoic. We’re just going to continue to grow together and do what we can to win games.”

Was Jones Pleased With his Offensive Line?

While Jones appeared frusterated on the field, he was pleased with his offensive line. He praised the unit after the game and talked about how great it was to see guys smiling after the win.

“It’s great,” he said. “That’s what we want to do, just try to win the game however we had to do it, and those guys made some great plays. The offensive line gave them the big holes and the receivers got the blocks on the outside. That’s how we want to play offensive football in the run game. We have to watch the film and see where we can do better. But that’s a good defense, (they) blitz a lot from different places to try to confuse you and you just have to stick to your rules, so props to those guys.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also praised the offense.

“Offensively, (we) played better,” he said. “A tough break on the interception. (QB) Mac (Jones) got his arm hit but I thought we did some things better, but we still got a long way to go. Had some young players step up and make some significant plays in the game. It was good to get contributions from everybody. A short week here with Vegas, and we’ll keep grinding and try to be ready to go on Sunday.”

Week 15 will be an important matchup for New England as they play the Raiders but Belichick will also be looking to get a win over a former member of his staff, Josh McDaniels.