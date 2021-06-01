Mac Jones’ Physical Traits Questioned at OTAs

The New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones was listed at 6’3″ through college, and on Patriots.com, but that doesn’t look to be the case when you see him compared to the team’s other quarterbacks.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran was one of the first to recognize Jones’s size difference and slightness of frame.

A little look at Mac Jones and the Patriots at OTAs | Patriots Talk PodcastTom Curran and Phil Perry break down their day 1 observations from Patriots OTA’s. Which players impressed the most? 3:00-First impressions of Mac Jones at OTA’s 5:15-How impressive was Mac Jones’ accuracy during Day 1? 12:00-Does Cam Newton’s throwing motion look any different than last year? 16:30-How will Belichick split the reps for 4 QBs?… 2021-05-27T22:06:20Z

Just finished watching our first OTA of 2021. One thing that stands out about Mac Jones to me is his size and lack thereof. Not just compared to Cam Newton. Shorter than Stidham as well … really will need to fill out his frame as well. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 27, 2021

Jones and Jarrett Stidham are listed at 6’3″, but unless the latter has grown an inch or two since the last time he was measured, the former isn’t as tall as he’s been listed.

When it’s all said and done, his frame probably won’t make or break him. It isn’t as if he’s as short as Doug Flutie, who still managed to string together some solid campaigns south of six feet tall.

Drew Brees is one of the best of all time and lacks what would be considered an ideal height for the quarterback position. Jones has appeared to be accurate and decisive with the ball at OTAs.

Still, it’s too early to put too much stock into his performance.

The Best-Case Scenario for the Patriots at QB

Whenever a quarterback is drafted in the first round, especially in the Top 20, there is a bit of a call for him to start as a rookie.

That wouldn’t be ideal for the Patriots.

Cam Newton is a former NFL MVP, healthy, motivated, and more comfortable in his second year in New England.

The best possible scenario for the Patriots is to have Jones wait a year before taking over the reins from Newton.

The Big Lead’s Liam McKeone seems to agree. He wrote:

Most aren’t talking about the possibility of Newton playing lights out with a better supporting cast, more time with the playbook, and a complete training camp to prepare.

It’s incredible how quickly a premier athlete is discarded.

In Case of Emergency, Break Glass

As McKeone mentions, if the Patriots find themselves struggling, or if Newton goes down with an injury, it would make the most sense for New England to turn to Jones.

If that’s to be a realistic option, the coaching staff must ensure he’s ready should that opportunity arise.

Again, if Jones is pressed into action, the team is likely looking to its Plan B, but if he can continue to be an accurate passer and intelligent with the football, it won’t be the worst option.