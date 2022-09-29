Mac Jones Injury Update: Patriots QB Hoping to Play

W

hile it seemed like New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was destined to miss some time due to a severe high ankle sprain, the former Alabama QB may still play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

When fans saw Jones hobbling off the field and screaming in pain, it seemed like the quarterback was going to be out for a while. Surgery still remains an option and Jones has yet to practice this week.

But there still remains hope that Jones could play. On Thursday, Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported that Jones was telling teammates not to count him out of playing against the Packers on Sunday.

“Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning,” Giardi tweeted. “The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend’s game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today.”

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

If Jones was able to be under center, it would be a big lift for the Patriots, While the quarterback has struggled in 2022, throwing for 786 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions per Pro Football Reference, he would be an upgrade from Brian Hoyer.

Would the Patriots Rather Be Careful?

While the news of Jones hoping to play likely energized fans in New England, he didn’t make it onto the practice field. Giardi was later texted by a Patriots player who hopes that Jones’ injury is handled properly.

“Love Mac (Jones),” Giardi tweeted. “Tough, tough, tough guy. But he’s hurting pretty good. Hope everyone’s smart about this. It’s a long season.”

Text from a #Patriots player, "Love Mac (Jones). Tough, tough, tough guy. But he's hurting pretty good. Hope everyone's smart about this. It's a long season." https://t.co/eJzk3Cc1Yx — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

If Hoyer starts, he will be looking for his 17th NFL win. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 10,631 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions in his career.

Is Hoyer Ready to Play?

While the veteran quarterback has received limited reps he said that he prepares every week so that he is ready to play.

“My approach is the same always,” Hoyer said on Wednesday. “Whether I get reps or I don’t get reps, you always got to be ready to play. As we saw on Sunday, you’re only one play away. I mean, that was the last offensive play of the game, so it didn’t really come up that day. But, it’s the nature of your job and the business that we’re in. Always try to be as prepared as I can, whether I’m taking every rep in practice or I’m taking none. It’s just a day-by-day process and how we’re handling it and go from there.”

Hoyer actually played against the Packers in 2020 after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran is excited to get another chance to play against Green Bay.

“I mean look, I’ve played for 14 years, I have a lot of bad memories,” Hoyer said about the 2020 loss. “I have a lot of good memories, too. One game doesn’t define me, one play doesn’t define me. I’m excited for any opportunity I get to go play.”