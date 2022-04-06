Mac Jones Shows Off New ‘Lean’ Physique

The New England Patriots’ Mac Jones has gotten some grief for his less-than chiseled physique in the past. While he’s never going to be mistaken for DK Metcalf…
He also seems to realize there is more of his ability to unlock if he sheds this physical image…
If Jones hasn’t proven anything else, he has shown everyone willing to pay attention that he is serious about maximizing his potential. He seems to understand that accomplishing his lofty goals in the NFL will require him to get into better physical shape.
Based on the way he looked at a recent throwing session with some Patriots receivers, Jones has already slimmed down considerably–and his teammates have taken notice.
NFL.com’s Mike Giardi posted these images from the throwing session in Florida and captured a quote from Nelson Agholor, who commented on Jones’ “lean” look.
This image from ESPN’s Mike Reiss seems to also confirm Jones has trimmed down since his rookie season.
What Does a Leaner Jones Mean on the Field?
Jones isn’t going to suddenly become a dual-threat quarterback, though a leaner frame might give him a little bit more explosiveness when escaping the pass rush or scrambling for the occasional first down. It also probably won’t have much impact on his arm strength, which is the other knock on his game.
That said, Jones’ durability and strength could see a spike. Tom Brady was never ripped, but he went from a young player with a rather unimpressive build to a lean, super-functional quarterback who has managed to stay in great health the bulk of his legendary career.
It seems like we say this multiple times per week, but Jones isn’t Brady; However, if there are some things he can take from the GOAT’s playbook, body management and building for longevity are two obvious targets.
Where is DeVante Parker in the Throwing Session Pics?
You may have noticed, the Patriots’ newly acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker was not a part of the throwing session. Never fear. The Patriots hadn’t finalized the deal with the Miami Dolphins until Wednesday.
The Patriots’ official Twitter account posted this welcome piece to Parker that also featured a short interview.
Sure enough, thanks to an image posted by Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, Parker has joined the session and has already begun the process of building chemistry with Jones and some of his other teammates.
These throwing sessions have become a staple of the offseason for NFL quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and running backs. The bonds and timing that can be established from the player-run practices are potentially invaluable.
The Patriots are hoping to have a much more effective offensive attack in 2022. They ranked 15th in total offense and 14th in passing yards per game. Some of that might be due to the team employing a safer, short-pass attack to protect Jones in his rookie season.
By trading for Parker, it appears New England might be ready to open things up a little more, while still leaning heavily on the run game as the anchor of their attack.
Based on Jones’ conditioning, he’s doing his part to help the Patriots take the next step.
