Cam Newton Gives Mac Jones a New Nickname

If you’re a member of the New England Patriots these days, nine times out of 10, Cam Newton is probably going to give you a nickname. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is no exception.

During a meeting with the media on Thursday, Jones revealed the nickname Newton gave, and it is “Mac and Cheese.”

Jones is in an interesting position. As the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there is no secret he is being considered the franchise’s future.

However, his position in the present is pretty indeterminate–at least when it comes to how the media and some fans view the situation. Head coach Bill Belichick has repeatedly made it clear Newton is his starter, and he’s maintained that stance even after the 2015 NFL MVP suffered a minor hand injury during OTAs.

The best thing Jones can do is try to learn from the veterans and absorb the Patriots’ system and culture.

Mac and Cam’s Relationship Has Been Positive

The relationship between a veteran quarterback and the rookie drafted to replace him can sometimes be prickly. It doesn’t appear as though that’s the case with Newton and Jones.

In the same response when Jones unveiled his Newton-given nickname, the rookie also expounded on the working relationship between him and the veteran signal-caller.

“It’s been good,” Jones said during the video conference linked above. “He calls me ‘Mac & Cheese,’ so I got my nickname. But he’s done an awesome job being a good mentor, and he brings great energy. And Brian (Hoyer) and Jarrett (Stidham) have done a good job of helping me in the film room. All three of them, I just watch their reps and learn as much as I can. You don’t have to be in on that play to learn, so I just have to figure out how to do that. I’ve been getting a lot better just watching tape and learning how to do that, and they’ve helped me in that regard.”

It’s great to see Newton making himself available to Jones. Then again, it should come as no surprise, considering Newton has been nothing but the consummate teammate with the Patriots.

Latest Update on Cam Newton’s Injured Hand

Newton suffered a bone bruise after hitting his hand on a teammate’s helmet. The injury, as mentioned above, is not severe. However, the effects of it will likely keep Newton out of action in New England’s early workouts until training camp.

The time without Newton was initially pushed as an opportunity for Jones, and perhaps even Jarrett Stidham, to gain ground on the competition in the race to be the starter.

However, Belichick has not indicated Newton is in danger of losing his place in the front of the line. Barring a more significant setback, bank on Newton being the Patriots’ starter at quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.