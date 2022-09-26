Ravens LB Calls Out Mac Jones For On-Field Comments

The New England Patriots’ 37-26 loss in their home opener to the Baltimore Ravens got chippy. Before quarterback Mac Jones suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain, there was some notable jaw-jacking between him and some members of the Ravens’ defense.

Patriots Mac Jones and the Ravens Patrick Queen Exchange Words

Most notably, an exchange between Jones and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen almost resulted in a physical confrontation. Early in the third quarter, with the Patriots trailing 14-13 but driving the ball deep into Baltimore’s territory, Jones threw a pass that Queen should have picked off.

The talented LSU alum had it but simply dropped what could have become a 98-yard pick-six that would have clinched the game for the Ravens much earlier. Rather than seeing Baltimore go up 20-13 with the sure-legged Justin Tucker looming to kick the extra point and extending the Ravens’ advantage to 21-13, the Patriots punched it into the end zone on the next play with a run from Damien Harris.

New England briefly took the 20-14 lead on the play. Here is the sequence that NFL insider Dov Kleinman posted.

One play can make the big difference. Patrick Queen had a chance at a pick-6 from Mac Jones but dropped it. Drive ended up with a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Harris, #Patriots take the lead. pic.twitter.com/8Jvs7WIKWI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

The replay of the TD run caught Jones taunting Queen, presumably because of his dropped interception and perhaps the personal rivalry they share dating back to their days in college. Jones is an Alabama alum, while Queen hails from their bitter rivals, the LSU Tigers.

Queen’s teammate Marcus Peters had to corral the young linebacker walking toward Jones as the Patriots quarterback finished his trash talk. Highlight Heaven caught Jones’ trash talk, Queen’s reaction and Peters’ save.

Mac Jones trash talking Patrick Queen 👀 pic.twitter.com/FBbP9exKaX — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 25, 2022

After the game, Queen took to Twitter to call out Jones’ on-field comment. He didn’t get into specifics, but based on his post, it seems Jones’ trash talk got under his skin.

Shoulda heard what he told me… https://t.co/NXs2rDgmoz — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) September 25, 2022

There was a ton of speculation about Jones’ comments considering Queen seemed so incensed, but the linebacker wouldn’t elaborate even when asked repeatedly by people who saw his tweet.

We may never know what was said, but it doesn’t appear as though Jones and Queen are personal favorites of one another.

Update on Mac Jones’ Injury

On the last offensive play of the game for the Patriots, which resulted in Jones’ third interception, the second-year quarterback suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain.

Ravens defender Calais Campbell applied the hit, and his weight came down on Jones, whose leg got rolled up in the process.

Healing from high-ankle sprains can be tricky. Some people can return within six to eight weeks. Per the Cleveland Clinic, athletes may be out even longer, considering the torque they put on their legs and lower body.

Bill Belichick didn’t have a specific update when he did his weekly appearance on WEEI on Monday morning. Chances are the confirmation of the MRI’s findings will be released during the afternoon or evening.

The x-rays taken at Gillette Stadium immediately after the game were reportedly negative. The results of the MRI will offer a more definitive look at Jones’ status and a potential timetable. If Jones is out for the Week 4 clash on the road against the Green Bay Packers, veteran backup Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start.