Mac Jones Speaks Out On His On-Field Antics

his season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t been afraid to show his emotion when on the field.

The second-year quarterback has been caught on camera multiple times in an expletive-filled rage after things didn’t go his way. Jones was asked about his tirades in a recent media availability and it doesn’t seem like they will be stopping anytime soon.

“I think it’s a big part of the game, playing with passion and emotion,” Jones said. “I think the best players on every team do that. You can’t let it affect your next play, that’s the biggest thing. Which it hasn’t. It’s all about fixing the things that pop up in a game, right? So sometimes when they’re reoccurring, we just want to fix them and move on to the next play. That’s something that definitely — that’s who I am and that’s how I’ve always been.

“I want to just be a great teammate however I can be and be a leader too,” he added. “You want to show positivity, as well. When we do things well, I try to do that. We want to do more things well and try to fix the things that we’re working through. That’s all you can do. It’s a game. It shows that you care. I think we have guys that care on our team. I definitely care. So that’s important to me.”

Is Jones Worried About Showing Up His Coaches?

When these outbursts do occur, speculation mounts as to why they are happening. Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia is usually on the receiving end of the blame.

Jones was asked if he is worried about showing up his coaches.

“It’s not really about that,” Jones replied. “I think it’s more, like I said, the sense of urgency for just doing everything on time and in control and that’s something we preach here, from the coaches, from the players, from the whole staff is just trying to do everything right. At the end of the day, that’s what’s important is doing the right thing and getting to that point and holding everybody to that standard.

“As a quarterback, I can do a lot of things better, too,” he added. “It always comes back to the quarterback, right? At the end of the day. I understand what position I’m in, and I want to just help the team win and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll always do that and just try and compete every day and just try and win.”

Who On the Patriots Is Headed To the Pro Bowl?

New England will only have one representative at the Pro Bowl this year. Matthew Judon will be representing the Patriots at the event.

Judon has had a career year for the Patriots, racking up 14.5 sacks this season per Pro Football Reference. That total currently ranks second in the NFL and breaks Judon’s previous career-high of 12.5 sacks that he set last season with the Pats.

The Pro Bowl will look different this year with players from each conference competing in a series of skills competitions throughout the weekend. It will conclude with the first-ever flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023.