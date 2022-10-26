Former Patriots Super Bowl Hero Works Out With AFC Rival

The New England Patriots brought in some players this offseason who didn’t make the final roster but one former hero might have found a new home.

While New England is at the bottom of the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins aren’t doing much better. Miami is 4-3 and has faced some difficulties this season due to multiple injuries at the quarterback position.

Now that Tua Tagovailoa has safely returned from his concussion, the Dolphins are on an upward trend after recording a win over the Steelers. With that in mind, the team appears to be looking to bolster its defense ahead of a playoff push.

According to the NFL Transaction Wire, Miami brought in Malcolm Butler for a tryout.

Butler has appeared in 59 games for the Patriots in his career. The cornerback racked up 205 tackles, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions while in New England per Pro Football Reference.

What Did Bill Belichick Say About Butler’s Return to New England?

When Butler returned to New England it surprised some fans. The last game that Butler played for the Patriots was Super Bowl LII when the cornerback was benched.

But Butler put those events in the past and worked hard for New England prior to his release.

“No, I ain’t got too much to say about that,” Butler said, when asked about the benching back in April. “I’m trying to live in the present. You can’t think about the past all the time. I moved forward from that. I know it’ll always be there, but I haven’t said anything to anybody about anything, so you’re going to have to keep doing your research or whatever you’ve got to do because I’m here for the Patriots and I’m here to be peaceful.

“It wasn’t hard,” he continued. “You keep business in-house. I shared my feelings with Bill Belichick. We had a talk about it like grown men. That’s what we did. That’s in the past. I’m in the present now. It’s 2022 now. It’s a whole four years later now. Can’t live in the past all the time.”

Belichick also talked about the cornerback’s return to New England.

“Malcolm works hard, like he always has, very competitive, out there scrapping for balls,” Belichick said. “His aggressiveness, play style — we’re not in pads, but yeah, looks like it’s about the same.”

What Did Matthew Slater Think of Play That Knocked Teammate Out of Game?

David Andrews is in concussion protocol due to a hit that he took from Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennell. Fellow team captain, Matthew Slater wasn’t happy about the hit and called out Pennell.

“I think the league is making an effort to get those hits out of the game,” Slater said. “I think that was an extremely dirty play (Monday) night, and my concern is with the health and well-being of David. I just hate to see any teammate down on the field like that and having to go through that type of situation. The league’s going to do what they need to do. Hopefully, they handle this situation the right way, with class and with order. But there’s really no place in our game for hits like that or plays like that.”