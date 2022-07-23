Versatile Patriots WR Retires & Plans to Go to the Navy: Report

On Friday, the New England Patriots opened a few roster spots on their squad. In addition to releasing defensive lineman Byron Cowart, they also placed WR Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list.

Perry, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 NFL Draft out of the Naval Academy. He bounced around between a few teams before landing on the Patriots’ practice squad last year. The 5-foot-9 receiver with experience as a kick returner, QB, and RB didn’t see much on-field action.

Perry’s lone NFL experience came in 2020 when he played in 9 games for the Dolphins. Perry had nine receptions for 92 yards and a TD in those games. He also had 3 rushes for 5 yards to go with one punt return for 12 yards. According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, Perry was returning to Navy service.

#Patriots WR/QB/RB Malcolm Perry is retiring and plans to return to Navy service. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 22, 2022

In college, Perry played for Navy as more of an all-purpose weapon than at a specific position. He had just 22 receptions over four years in college for 3 TDs, but he was an accomplished runner and passer in the Midshipmen’s offense.

In his college career, Perry ran for 4,359 yards and 40 TDs. Perry threw for 1,311 yards, 10 TDs, and 5 interceptions as a quarterback. Perry’s lack of size and real committed experience might have limited his chances of being good enough at any position to stick in the NFL.

He finished his college career as Navy’s second all-time rusher. He is also second to the legendary Napoleon McCallum in all-purpose yards.

Taking a Look at the Patriots WR Room

With Perry following N’Keal Harry exiting the Patriots WR picture, the position room is a little clearer.

DeVante Parker would appear to be the No. 1 receiver, with Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne holding down the other top two spots. Rookie Tyquan Thornton figures to have a chance to make an impact in training camp and preseason.

There’s also veteran Nelson Agholor. He’s coming off a disappointing season in 2021, and a poor camp could put him in a position to be released. Keep an eye on Kristian Wilkerson, last year’s seventh-round pick Tre Nixon, and the newly acquired Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Mac Jones’ Custom Cleats Are Impressive

The Patriots’ second-year quarterback is set up for what fans and the organization hope will be a special sophomore season. If he rocks the custom cleats created by eb_customs, he will look the part of a franchise quarterback.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone in the league with a better pair of cleats on Sundays.

WWE Superstars Taking Shots at Patriots Nation

The WWE was in Boston for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, and the Patriots were the subject of a dig from one of the organization’s heels. Lacey Evans, a real-life former member of the United States Army who plays a disgruntled veteran in the storyline, poked the Boston crowd with a Tom Brady joke.

This tweet came in from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Says There’s A Reason Why @TomBrady Left New England: “There’s no wonder Tom Brady left this pathetic waste of a dump city (Boston), says @LaceyEvansWWE.#ForeverNE #GoBucs #SmackDown #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/k4KLxysrF4 — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) July 23, 2022

It is customary for heels to get a rise out of the crowd with jokes about the closest sports team, so Evans wasn’t acting out of the ordinary with her dig. That said, she is coming into her own with mastery of her character and heel mic work.

This segment was a part of a pretty impressive and relentless rant that brought her all the right kinds of heat from the fans.

