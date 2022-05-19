Patriots Draft Pick Projected to Make ‘Instant Impact’ in Rookie Season

W

ith the departure of J.C. Jackson, the New England Patriots will need players both young and old to step up. It appears that the team can count on one of their 2022 NFL Draft picks to help fill the hole left by the cornerback this season.

Prior to the draft, New England signed Malcolm Butler out of retirement to bolster their secondary. Though Butler had a year off, he is 32 years old, and expecting him to be a shutdown corner against the NFL’s top talent is quite a big ask of the veteran.

But New England also built out their secondary through the draft. The Patriots selected Marcus Jones and Jack Jones who will hope to make an impression on Bill Belichick and the New England coaching staff in the months leading up to the regular season.

According to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report, the Patriots can expect one of these selections to make an instant impact once they hit the field in a New England uniform.

New England’s third-round selection has a clearer path to playing time than its second-round pick,” Tansey states. “Defensive back Marcus Jones should receive an opportunity to compete for snaps at the nickel position. At his absolute best, he might contend for Jalen Mills’ starting spot.”

Very Versatile

Part of the reason that Jones has the potential to make an impact right away is the fact that he can do so many things on the football field.

Jones is a Paul Hornung Award winner, an honor that is awarded to high-level performers who played multiple positions in college football. On top of playing cornerback at Houston, Jones was involved in the return game and even played a bit of wide receiver.

With the departure of Gunner Olszewski, New England could use some help in the return department. While Tyquan Thornton appears to be a potential kick returner, Tansey believes that Jones could do an even better job.

The versatility of the third-round pick should help Bill Belichick and his staff find a spot for him on the field,” he says. “Jones might end up as a better return option than Thornton, and he could make a defensive impact as the season goes and he becomes more adjusted to the Patriots scheme.”

Who Will Jones Be Up Against?

The Patriots’ cornerback room might not be as deep as it once was but Jones will still need to compete and show his ability in order to earn some snaps. Butler will be leading the way for New England, but the Pats also have Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones.

Jones will also have to battle with fellow rookie Jack Jones and show that he deserves playing time over the cornerback drafted out of Arizona State. The cornerback out of Houston is coming off an impressive senior season where he racked up five interceptions and 13 passes defended.

If Jones can show his worth in the preseason and in training camp, he will be well on his way to making an impact on the field for the Patriots in the 2022 regular season.