Patriots Rookie is a Model and Rapper Who Has Already Released an Album

New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones is a man of many talents on and off the football field. In addition to his work as a nickel corner and slot wide receiver, Jones is one of the most dynamic kick returners coming into the NFL in 2022.

It seems he has a great chance to make an impact in one or more areas with the Patriots. Clearly, Jones has plans to make a mark off the field as well. Jones’ Instagram account has several posts with him modeling some stylish threads and jewelry, and even more, showing off his lyrical prowess as a rapper.

Marcus Jones is More Than a Football Player

Jones may have generated some Cam Newton vibes with his threads ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and a few more posts like the ones below.

There is no questioning Jones was dressed to impress. On the music front, Jones uses the alias of Elliott J and according to his Instagram account, his debut album was released with a single called Bad Boy. Here is the music video:

Play

Bad Boy (Official Music Video) I’m Marcus “Ocho” Jones by day and Elliott.J by night! Follow all of my official music pages Elliott.J Spotify – spoti.fi/3zropnx Apple Music – apple.co/2WtmD6T Twitter – twitter.com/the_elliottj Instagram – bit.ly/3jmHGRu Marcus “Ocho” Jones Website – themarcusjones.com/ Twitter – bit.ly/2WxLM0o Instagram – bit.ly/38ma1RS Directed by Basil Ahmad (basilahmad.com/) Song Executive Produced by Elliott.J All Exclusive… 2021-10-31T05:00:11Z

Several high-level athletes double as artists including the Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard, Denver Nuggets Aaron Gordon, the New York Giants Kadarius Toney, and the Las Vegas Raiders’ all-word tight end Darren Waller.

Jones’ potential for success in his second and perhaps third careers could be augmented by a high level of performance on the football. There may not be a better way for him to garner exposure.

Some critics will worry if Jones’ full attention is on football, but this is likely something the Patriots explored before selecting the Houston Cougar alum with the 85th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick and Co. probably wouldn’t have used a pick on Jones if they weren’t sure he’d make football his No. 1 priority. Based on what he did at Houston, there is little reason to believe otherwise.

Marcus Jones Has Always Taken Care of Business on the Football Field

The dynamic, 5-foot-8, 174-pounder drew comparisons to former Kansas City Chiefs legend Dante Hall from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein because of his slippery kick-return skills. Take a look at his performance in college:

Play

Marcus Jones 🔥 Most Versatile Player in College Football ᴴᴰ Marcus Jones Highlights (2021) best db college football best punter returner Houston db tank dell 2022-01-10T00:31:54Z

“Projects as a twitchy, undersized slot cornerback with playmaking traits and game-changing return talent,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones has the hips and feet to cover slippery slot receivers and the ball-hawking instincts to make plays from zone.”

In addition to 5 interceptions as a senior, Jones also had 10 receptions for 109 yards and a TD to go with 4 return TDs.

Jones looks like a playmaker on video and a threat to score whenever he gets his hands on the ball. However, as a smaller corner or even wide receiver, there will be some limitations when he’s not playing special teams.

“He can be too reliant on his athletic ability,” Zierlein continued. “He needs to play with better discipline and route anticipation as a pro. He can be mismatched against size but he’s plenty scrappy in those battles.”

The scrappiness could be the deciding element for Jones. It’s a necessity for an undersized player and could be the quality that convinced the Patriots he was worth a Top-90 pick. Because of his abilities as a return man, Jones seems like one of the surest bets to make an impact of all the Patriots rookies. Perhaps most intriguing about Jones’ potential is how he could potentially fit in as a gadget player on offense.

If he proves to be the kind of player who can threaten teams every time he touches the ball, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge may look for some creative ways to incorporate him into the offense from the line of scrimmage.

If everything works in Jones’ favor, he could become one of the most well-known players from this draft class on the Patriots’ roster. Nothing will sell more jerseys and perhaps downloads on streaming services than touchdowns on the football field.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!