Patriots Rookie Expected to Take Over Major Role in Week 1

The New England Patriots were high on rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. The electric Jones is a little undersized at 5-foot-8, but he seemingly makes up for any height deficiencies with tenacity, effort, and blazing speed.

In a recent mailbag on Patriots.com, a reader asked Mike Dussault for his take on Jones and another Patriots rookie corner Jack Jones. Dussault isn’t sure Marcus Jones will be able to step in and play a role for New England on defense. However, at the very least, Dussault sees Jones making an immediate impact as a kick returner.

Jones was arguably the best return man in college football in 2021. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Kansas City Chiefs special teams great Dante Hall. Jones’ ability as a return man seems to be the only aspect of his game that scouts are unanimously thrilled about, and thus the role in New England is likely his to lose.

In college, Jones had a total of 9 return TDs between his time at Troy and Houston. If he can bring the same kind of impact to the Patriots’ special teams game, he’ll make life so much easier for Mac Jones and the offense.

When a team has a dynamic return man that strikes fear in the hearts of the coaches on the opposition, it impacts the kick-off and punt decisions, which often result in good field position even if Jones is unable to register a big return. It’s tough to quantify how much of an impact a player like that can have on an entire roster.

Even if Jones never becomes a legitimate NFL cornerback, he’ll be more than worth the third-round selection if he makes a significant splash as a returner.

In Other Patriots News: Tyquan Thornton Is Embracing His Thin Frame

One of the knocks on Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton is his thin frame. The Baylor alum is listed at 6-foot-2, 181 pounds which sounds thin, but Thornton looks even leaner on camera.

Despite the concerns about his frailness and ability to hold up through the rigors of an NFL season, Thornton seems at peace with his physical makeup.

“This is my body type,” Thornton said on Tuesday after OTAs.”I don’t see myself getting 225 pounds.”

Despite his productive stay in Waco where he recorded 62 receptions for 948 yards and 10 TDs in 2021, Thornton will have to prove himself to his coaches and teammates in the NFL. His speed is his best weapon. Thornton recorded the quickest 40-yard dash time of any receiver at the NFL Combine this year, and it is New England’s hope that he can stretch defenses the way he did in college.

In Other Patriots News: Christian Barmore Wants to Be a Better Pass Rusher

As a rookie, Christian Barmore had some solid moments in 2021.

He appeared in all 17 regular-season games with two starts. Barmore was great against the runs where most of his 46 tackles took place.

He did have 1.5 sacks as a rookie, but it seems Barmore would like to add to that total in 2022. Barmore told local media he wants to work on “finishing the quarterback” heading into this season.

If Barmore could move his total up to 7 or 8 sacks on the season, that would go a long way toward elevating the entire defense. Barmore looks like a potential Pro-Bowler in the future. If he can get to the quarterback more consistently, the future could be now.

