Dynamic Patriots Rookie Gets New Nickname

One of the few bright spots in the New England Patriots‘ 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night was the explosiveness of rookie cornerback-turned-receiver Marcus Jones.

The dynamic playmaker got an opportunity to play offense against the Bills and took advantage of his chance to impact that side of the ball. Jones took a slot-receiver screen 48 yards for a TD. In case you missed the play, take a look:

#Patriots bring in CB and punt-return hero Marcus Jones on **offense**. All he does is make plays. Speeeed. 💨💨pic.twitter.com/3Jc53oyM65 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2022

It was the lone touchdown the Patriots scored on the day, and an example of the short game–the one Mac Jones insisted sucked–actually working. The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard would love to see the Patriots use more offensive sets with Jones on the field. He mentioned a potential speedy package that would have Jones and fellow rookie Tyquan Thornton playing together.

That’s an idea that sounds exciting, perhaps something like the looks the Miami Dolphins give when they have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle playing together. It sounded as if Bedard had similar visions as he dubbed Jones a “Baby Tyreek” in his assessment of the rookie’s potential on offense.

Jones still needs more reps if he’s going to impact the offense truly, but it would appear he is at least ready to be a gadget guy or decoy. After his 48-yard scamper against the Bills, opposing teams may be very aware of him any time he moves forward on the field on offense. As it s, Jones’ ability as a return man and big-play guy on offense might make him the most valuable rookie on the Patriots’ roster this season.

Around the NFL: The Denver Broncos Are Getting Big-Time WRs Back From Injury

Per the NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Denver Broncos are expected to have wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy available on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

#broncos are expecting to have WRs Courtland Sutton (illness) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) available tomorrow barring any issues between now and kickoff per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2022

Sutton had been listed on the injury report with an illness, while Jeudy had missed the last two games with an ankle injury. The Broncos are 3-8 and can ill afford to be without another wide receiver. KJ Hamler is expected to miss extended time with a hamstring injury.

The Broncos are currently in last place in the AFC West and would need to win all six of their final games to finish the season with a winning record. This is probably not what Russell Wilson had in mind when he landed with the Broncos this off-season.

Around the NFL: Update on the Return of Chase Young

Washington Commanders’ young defensive star Chase Young is still waiting to make his 2022 debut after a knee injury in 2021 cost him a good portion of this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, YYoung is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Young is expected to work out during pre-game to gauge if Young is ready to play against the Giants.

Washington DE Chase Young, still waiting to make his 2022 debut and listed as questionable for Sunday due to his knee injury, will work out pre-game to see if he can play vs. the Giants, but the Commanders have a bye next week, and if Young rests Sunday, he gets two weeks off. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

The Commanders may be wise to keep Young out of the game against the Giants. With the Commanders’ upcoming bye week, Young could get two more weeks to recover while only missing one more game.