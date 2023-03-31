Patriots’ 4-Time Pro Bowler Claps Back Over Lamar Jackson Warning

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon doesn’t want to hear it.

The four-time Pro Bowler recently voiced his thoughts on former Patriots star cornerback’s Asante Samuel warning Lamar Jackson about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Samuel told the Baltimore Ravens quarterback that “you don’t want to play for Belichick” via Twitter on Thursday, March 30.

“Hush up. It’s different over here,” Judon retorted on Thursday.

Jackson, who announced on Monday that he asked the Ravens for a trade, got tied to the Patriots once owner Robert Kraft said he received a text regarding Jackson’s interest. Albeit, the text came from rapper Meek Mill, who is a good friend of Kraft’s according to the New York Post.

The Patriots don’t plan to trade for Jackson according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who referenced three league sources “close to the situation” on Tuesday, March 28. Howe noted that Jackson’s asking price would dwarf the annual money that the Patriots paid for retired quarterback Tom Brady during his career.

Howe confirmed via an additional league source on Wednesday, March 29, that a Jackson trade to New England is “just not going to happen”. Jackson notably turned down a contract offer from the Ravens worth $200 million in 2022.

The 2019 MVP became one of the most electric players at any position in the NFL in recent years. Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns and ran for seven in 2019. His production dropped off during the past three seasons amid injuries, but he led the Ravens to the playoffs in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Jackson Backed Into a Corner

The Ravens ultimately franchise tagged Jackson with the non-exclusive tag for $32 million in 2023, which means the Ravens could trade him if the right suitor comes along. Jackson also needs to accept the tag according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. It’s also possible that Jackson has backed himself — and his career — into a corner as Florio sees it.

“Lamar Jackson may never play in the NFL again,” Florio wrote. “It’s not as crazy as it sounds. It wouldn’t be a sudden and abrupt decision. A consciously and deliberate storming out. It would be the end result of a day-by-day process based on neither Jackson nor the Ravens ever giving in, and no other team ever making a serious run at acquiring his contractual rights.”

“This isn’t a prediction or a report or anything other than a recognition that this is a very unique and unpredictable situation. Something has to give. Jackson won’t be under contract with anyone until it does,” Florio added. “His career won’t continue until he signs a contract that he’s willing to accept. For now, it can’t be ruled out that he’ll never receive an offer he won’t refuse.”

Patriots Insider Doubles Down on No Jackson Trade

The Patriots simply won’t trade for Jackson this year according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“Patriots team sources confirmed what the Boston Journal first reported on Tuesday: Barring an unexpected change in plans, Jackson is not a 2023 consideration for the Patriots,” Reiss wrote.

New England will likely go with third-year quarterback Mac Jones or second-year signal caller Bailey Zappe.