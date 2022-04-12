Matt Judon Tries Recruiting Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

E

ven with the acquisition of DeVante Parker, the New England Patriots could use some help at the wide receiver position, Matt Judon is once again trying to change that.

The Patriots linebacker has been on a recruiting spree this offseason attempting to bring the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Bobby Wagner, Julio Jones, and Stephon Gilmore. While none of these players have come to New England, Judon is continuing to try and get stars to come to New England.

D.K. Metcalf tweeted that the movie “Avengers Endgame,” gets him every time. Judon was quick to sweep in and try to get the wide receiver to come to the Patriots. “It’s on repeat in foxborough, We can cry together. And what I mean by that I’ll watch you cry judging you the whole time. But pull up,” Judon said.

It’s on repeat in foxborough. We can cry together. And what I mean by that I’ll watch you cry judging you the whole time. But pull up https://t.co/nW5bsyQJf7 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) April 12, 2022

The linebacker was able to get a response from Metcalf, albeit a short one.

An Advantageous Situation for New England

The Seattle Seahawks are not the team that they once were. With Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos, Seattle’s offense took a massive hit.

Metcalf is also due for a contract extension at the end of the season. When answering questions from readers, Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta illustrated why the Seahawks would want to get rid of Metcalf.

“The reason for the speculation is that Metcalf is now eligible for a contract extension, and if the team doesn’t think it can reach an agreement with him — or decides it doesn’t want to pay what it thinks it would take to keep him — then the time to trade him is now before he plays out the final year of his contract and can become a free agent following the 2022 season,” Condotta stated.

Metcalf has the potential to transform New England’s passing game. He is a caliber and type of receiver that the Patriots have yet to have since Randy Moss was on the team. In 2021, the wideout tallied 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Metcalf also managed to play all 17 games last season.

With those numbers come a large asking price. ESPN asked their reporters to come up with trades and it seems certain that New England would have to give up a boatload of draft picks, probably including a first rounder.

A Second Chance for the Patriots

Acquiring Metcalf would give the Patriots a chance to right their wrongs in the 2019 NFL Draft.

New England selected N’Keal Harry in the first round and he has yet to find his footing in the NFL. Harry only has 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in his career. On the other hand, Metcalf has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

If the Patriots were able to acquire Metcalf, the offense would be transformed. Instead of hoping to simply make the playoffs, New England would become one of the better teams in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would still provide a challenge, but the Patriots would be better prepared for a playoff run.

Judon hasn’t had a lot of luck when it comes to his recruiting pitches, but if he hits on Metcalf, Patriots fans will be jumping for joy.