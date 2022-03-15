Patriots Star is Actively Recruiting More Talent to Foxborough

No one can accuse Matthew Judon of not being a team player. Judon is coming off a strong season when he led the New England Patriots in sacks with a career-high 12.5.

He made the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season, and now he’s recruiting major free-agent talent to come and join him in Foxborough. Monday marked the first day of legal tampering in the NFL which led to a whirlwind of agreements.

Judon is busy trying to get big-name wide receivers and linebackers to help the Patriots improve on a successful 2021 campaign that ended with a loss in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs.

Matthew Judon Calls on Allen Robinson

Judon has a very simple question for free-agent WR Allen Robinson.

@AllenRobinson what you doing — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 14, 2022

Robinson’s name has been mentioned in conjunction with the Patriots for the past two years. Robinson is finally a free agent and there is a chance the Patriots could go all-in to sign him. Unfortunately, they would be getting Robinson after a down year.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Robinson’s production took a massive dip in 2021. Injuries, inconsistent quarterback play and inept play-calling helped sink Robinson to just 38 receptions for 410 yards and a TD. Perhaps the low production will allow the Patriots and other teams to get Robinson for less than they would have after a stronger season.

However, most seem to understand Robinson’s decreased production were due to circumstances mostly outside of his control.

Judon Reaches Out to Bobby Wagner

Another Judon recruitment target was the recently released, future Hall-of-Famer Bobby Wagner.

The Seahawks are obviously rebuilding. The same day they sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade, the team also released Wagner. There may be a misfit with scheme, but that didn’t stop Judon from dreaming.

Wagner can still play the game at a high level. Though he will be 32 in June, Wagner is coming off a season with 170 tackles. He was a second team All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl and continued to be the centerpiece of the Seahawks defense.

There is no wonder Judon wanted him to call him.

Judon is Looking at DJ Chark

Robinson wasn’t the only free-agent WR Judon contacted on Twitter. Jacksonville Jaguars speedster DJ Chark was on Judon’s list as well.

Chark would be more of a second-tier option, but a noteworthy upgrade nonetheless. Injuries are perhaps the biggest concern with Chark. He missed 13 games in 2021. Prior to that, Chark missed a total of nine across his first three seasons in the league.

In 2019, Chark had 73 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards and 8 TDs. That was his best season in the NFL and anyone who signs him ahead of the 2022 season will be hoping to get a healthy Chark who puts up similar numbers.

The Patriots now have several needs thanks to aging veterans and the exit of top players like J.C. Jackson and Ted Karras. It looks like Judon may need to tweet at a few more guys.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!