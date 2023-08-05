Matthew Judon Ramps Up Twitter Beef With Ex-Patriots Star After Contract

We’re still a month from the official start of the NFL season, and while it has been a busy and, in some ways, fascinating training camp to date, there’s still plenty of room for petty online social-media spats. And the Patriots have a very nice one running right now, with linebacker Matthew Judon and former Patriots defensive back Asante Samuel—who played the first five seasons of his career in New England—going back and forth about Judon’s contract.

On Friday, after 10 days of sorta-practicing for Judon, he and the Patriots did come through with a revised agreement that will pay Judon an extra $4 million this year. His guaranteed payment went from $2 million to $14 million, with the ability to earn as much as $18 million, according to ESPN.

Judon took to Twitter to tweak Samuel, posting a clip of a speech from the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which the main character, Jordan Belfort, tells employees, “I have been a rich man and I have been a poor man.”

Samuel Unimpressed With New Judon Deal

Color Samuel unimpressed, though. There were no new years added to Judon’s deal, only a better guarantee and a possible $4 million bump.

“One year 4 mill raise … not a new contract, we have the same problem again next year,” Samuel tweeted. “That is definitely a Bill Belichick friendly contract.”

Judon was originally signed to a four-year, $56 million contract in 2021 following two Pro Bowl years in Baltimore. His numbers spiked in New England, totaling 28 sacks in the previous two seasons after posting 34.5 sacks in his first five years with the Ravens. That was one driver for his desire for a reworked contract.

Before Friday, Judon had only participated in a couple days of camp, mostly sitting out as he worked on conditioning away from the team. He told reporters, vaguely, it was all part of a plan and on Friday, it became clear what the plan was.

Samuel Trashed ‘Patriot Way’

When it was reported originally that Judon was looking to have his bargain contract with the Patriots adjusted—and that he was willing to conduct a “hold-in” until he got it—Samuel and his disdain for Pats boss Bill Belichick came through.

“Let’s see how much he likes Belichick now,” Samuel tweeted.

Judon responded: “Will forever be my guy. Don’t let that money effect my emotions Asante.”

Samuel’s Belichick beef goes back to his departure from the Patriots in 2008, after he had played five years with New England—the first four on his rookie deal and the fifth year as a franchise-tagged star, during which he earned an All-Pro and Pro Bowl spot. Samuel signed with the Eagles on a six-year, $57 million contract.

He later slammed Belichick on the I Am Athlete podcast, suggesting the Patriots had an almost cult-like belief in their own way of doing things.

“Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” Samuel said. “All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way.”

Sameul has also said that Belichick’s coaching is overrated, and that the credit for the team’s success belongs to Tom Brady, not to Belichick.