Patriots Make $14 Million Matthew Judon Decision: Report

Matthew Judon’s contract won’t be an issue after the New England Patriots adjusted the guaranteed money for their best pass-rusher on Friday, August 4.

The Pats “reached agreement” with the outside linebacker “on a contract adjustment that will take his original $2 million gtd for 2023 to $14 million fully gtd in 2023,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: Four-time Pro-Bowl DE Matthew Judon and the Patriots reached agreement on a contract adjustment that will take his original $2 million gtd for 2023 to $14 million fully gtd in 2023. The adjustment improved the original 2021 deal and will allow Judon to make up to $18M… pic.twitter.com/osSrFe04P4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Although “no new years were added” to a deal set to run for another two seasons, Schefter also pointed out how the improved terms impact Judon’s status at training camp: “Through the early part of training camp, Matthew Judon has warmed up with his teammates before doing conditioning drills on a side field during practice. Now Judon can rejoin his teammates for full practice sessions.”

That’s a positive update after Patriots’ great Rob Gronkowski slammed head coach Bill Belichick and Judon for a “silly” situation. Judon wasn’t quite holding out, but nor was he an active participant in helping the Patriots best prepare for the new season.

Fortunately, common sense has prevailed, because Belichick’s defense needs its bluechip edge-rusher motivated to build on back-to-back career years.

Pro Bowler Deserves Improved Deal

The Patriots did the right thing improving Judon’s contract. It’s ample reward for a player who has become one of the game’s elite pass-rushers since leaving the Baltimore Ravens for Gillette Stadium in 2021.

Judon logged a career best 12.5 sacks during his first campaign in New England. He then topped the tally with 15.5 quarterback takedowns last season, racing to 13 sacks in just 10 games.

13 sacks and counting. Matthew Judon holds the crown for most sacks so far in 2022! 👑@man_dammn | @CrownRoyal pic.twitter.com/w5h42Wu8Or — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

Although his production slowed late in the season, Judon’s talent still helped other members of the front seven shine. Players like fellow edge-rusher Josh Uche, who has thrived in a situational role thanks in part to the attention paid to Judon.

Paying Judon closer to his true value means the Patriots have smartly avoided a potential lengthy standoff with one of the most important players for Belichick’s system.

Patriots Avoided Tricky Situation

Judon downplayed the idea he was staging a so-called “hold-in” at camp. The 30-year-old told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Friday, July 28 how the reason for his initially limited participation was “nothing like that.”

"We're working to where, when I do practice, I'm at a good pace… I'm definitely not going to talk about contracts with y'all!" @tomecurran asked Matthew Judon about his participation in practice and his contract situation#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/qv98GnrVbX — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 28, 2023

Although he stood firm on not discussing contracts, questions about Judon’s status would have persisted the longer he went without a reworked deal. The four-time Pro Bowler had been underpaid based on his production.

Judon was 18th on Spotrac.com‘s list of active contracts for edge-rushers. He’s behind high-profile defenders like Los Angeles Chargers’ bookends Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers’ star T.J. Watt and Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett.

Those are some of the biggest names at their position, but Judon’s contract also trailed veterans like Randy Gregory and Emmanuel Ogbah. The duo combined for a mere three sacks last season.

Judon will earn his extra bucks in a division loaded with prolific passing games. AFC East QBs Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa will all face a tougher time with No. 9 leading Belichick’s pass rush.

Preserving strength on defense remained a priority even after the Patriots boosted their offense by acquiring new targets for Mac Jones, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki. Belichick also brought Bill O’Brien back as offensive coordinator to call a more expansive scheme.

New and returning faces aside, the Patriots will still only go as far as Belichick’s stout, Judon-led defense can carry them.