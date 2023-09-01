Patriots’ 10-Time Pro Bowler Praises 6th-Round Rookie

Matthew Slater knows more than a thing or two about what it takes to thrive on special teams. That’s why praise from the 10-time Pro Bowler is a major endorsement for one of the New England Patriots’ four sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

Cornerback Ameer Speed survived final cuts and made the 53-man roster, something that probably didn’t surprise Slater. Not when the 37-year-old has been wowed by Speed’s “football IQ” and “unique skill set,” per NESN.com’s Zack Cox: “We’ve literally asked him to play dang near every position on kickoff, punt and return game and he’s done a great job.”

Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte were the headline-grabbers, but another sixth-round rookie also made the Patriots' roster: Ameer Speed. He's listed as a CB but is likely to play mostly on special teams. Matthew Slater had a lot of good things to say about him: "He's been… — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 30, 2023

Slater will welcome the help on a special teams unit he still leads with distinction. Football’s third phase needs to play a key role for a Patriots team likely to be led by its defense.

Speed and linebacker Chris Board, signed from the Detroit Lions in free agency, can be the new standouts in the kicking game, even after a rule change has left many special teams stars, including Slater, unhappy.

Strong Special Teams Has Potential New Stars

Slater has gotten used to earning praise and accolades for his exploits, but could have greater support this season. Speed is the obvious candidate to help after turning heads on kick coverage during preseason.

One notable example of Speed’s efforts came against the Tennessee Titans and was highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Ameer Speed (red) and Calvin Munson (blue) with a couple strong efforts blocking on kick return pic.twitter.com/CFy8iOAICE — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 26, 2023

Speed proved versatile enough to occupy more than one important role during exhibition games. Cox noted how “the 22-year-old was a staple on many of New England’s kicking-game units throughout the summer, including filling a prominent role as the personal protector on the punt team.”

Contributing to every aspect of the kicking game likely landed Speed his roster spot. That’s reflected by his designation among the “specialists” for the Pats, a classification he shares with Board, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth.

Looks like the Patriots are labeling Chris Board and Ameer Speed as specialists https://t.co/i3luxBEAdK — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 29, 2023

While he’s proved his worth on special teams, Speed will also be aware of the Patriots’ recent rich history of turning late-round draft picks and rookie free agents into starting corners.

History Gives Rookie Chance to Compete on Defense

Speed only appeared in 28 games during stops with both Georgia and Michigan State. Yet, a modest college pedigree needn’t preclude him from contributing on defense in the pros.

Malcolm Butler and Jonathan Jones went undrafted, only to become starting cornerbacks in New England. Then there’s Jack Jones, a fourth-round pick a year ago who emerged as the Pats’ top cover man last season.

Finding value in the latter stages of the draft has been a Patriots trademark. It’s something head coach Bill Belichick will expect to emulate after selecting a quartet of prospects in Round 6, including Speed, but also featuring punter Bryce Baringer, along with wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

Speed could figure in a cornerback rotation where return specialist Marcus Jones is among the only credible cover. Ultimately though, Speed’s immediate value will be measured in the area of the game where Slater does his best work.

That work is under threat thanks to a change in the rules permitting opponents to signal for a fair catch from anywhere when fielding kickoffs. Not surprisingly, Slater hasn’t warmed to a rule he believes threatens the existence of all kickoff returns.

The future of one part of the return game looks in jeopardy, but in the meantime those kicks that are still returned will face strong resistance from Speed, Slater and Board.