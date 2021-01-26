Patriots’ Potential Trade Offer for Matthew Stafford Revealed, per Analyst

The New England Patriots have been linked to almost every big-name quarterback who is assured or even rumored to be available this offseason.

After a disappointing 2020, the Patriots are expected to be looking to rebound in a major way, and the return to the postseason could be accelerated by the acquisition of a quarterback like Matthew Stafford.

The former No. 1 overall pick and Pro-Bowler will be parting ways with the Detroit Lions over the next couple of months, and the Patriots have been mentioned as one of the top potential suitors. In fact, one NFL insider believes the Patriots are among the Top-3 most-likely landing spots for Stafford, and he has revealed the offer it would take to get the Lions to pull the trigger on the deal.

Peter King on the Chances of Stafford Landing in New England

For decades, Peter King has covered football for Sports Illustrated and a variety of platforms. These days, his content can be found on NBC Sports where he publishes the Football Morning in America series.

In a recent post, King broke down the top potential landing spots for Stafford, and yes, the Patriots made his top 3. King listed the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos ahead of the Patriots, but here’s what King wrote about Stafford’s potential match with New England.

Bill Belichick, as he did when he first got to New England, got his cap in decent shape with one lousy year as payment. But would he be willing to pay the 15th overall pick for Stafford? He should be. Compensation: 15th overall pick.

A first-round pick is a hefty price to pay, but when you consider it is difficult to quantify the value of a legit starting quarterback in the NFL, that would seemingly be a permissible asking price.

If the Patriots could fill their starting QB role for the next three years and get back into the postseason each of those seasons, you’d have to believe it would be worth a 15th overall pick.

If New England swings a deal for Stafford, at the minimum, three consecutive playoff appearances would be the expectation.

Chris Perfett Cannot Deny the Possibilities

How does the more Lions-centric media feel about Stafford landing with the Patriots. Well, judging by Pride of the Lions’ Chris Perfett, the thought of Stafford in Foxborough is uncomfortable, but an undeniably practical possibility. Perfett wrote this as a “pro”:

As for Stafford, there’s no better sales pitch than Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The divinity of the coach may have suffered this year given his team’s record, but it’s not hard to see how Belichick could get him on board with being the next king of Foxborough, the next scion to return the Patriots yet again to the playoffs; all the better, Stafford would feast on a still impotent AFC East Division for six games.

He followed that up with the “cons”:

God, you just want to get in bed with the most evil place on earth, don’t you? As if it wasn’t bad enough that we have to put up with all you Michigan poseurs pretending that you knew who Tom Brady was in Ann Arbor.

Patriots Nation gets the hate even after a 7-9 season.

