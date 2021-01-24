Patriots ‘Involved’ in Trade Talks for Former Pro-Bowl QB

The Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford has asked to be traded, and it appears the club is going to honor his wishes.

While there are rumors suggesting the San Francisco 49ers will be suitors for Stafford and the Lions, according to radio show host Dan Sileo, the New England Patriots will be “involved” in trade talks with Detroit as well.

The .@Patriots have also going to be involved in potential talks…..#BillBelichick has consulted ownership on numerous issues in the past! — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) January 23, 2021

*are also* — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) January 23, 2021

Let the speculation begin.

