Patriots ‘Involved’ in Trade Talks for Former Pro-Bowl QB

Getty Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford has asked to be traded, and it appears the club is going to honor his wishes.

While there are rumors suggesting the San Francisco 49ers will be suitors for Stafford and the Lions, according to radio show host Dan Sileo, the New England Patriots will be “involved” in trade talks with Detroit as well.

Let the speculation begin.

