Patriots Still Have ‘Miles to Go’ According to Bill Belichick

S

o far during training camp, the New England Patriots have shown that there is still plenty of work to be done in the offseason.

A lot of the work revolves around a new-look offense. After Josh McDaniels’ departure, New England’s offense will look different. Matt Patricia appears to be the play caller while Joe Judge will be coaching Mac Jones and the other quarterbacks.

Judge talked about his relationship with his new quarterback.

“You can’t fast-forward a relationship,” Judge said. “You have to build on it every day. That comes in building trust, that comes in learning each other and how to work with each other, and what that guy needs to help him be at his best. That’s my priority. To me, it’s all about open communication … He’s an intelligent player. He’s a very hard worker. He knows what he likes, he’s willing to tell you. But he’s also willing to try anything if it’s best for the team. He’s been fun to work with.”

While also being unable to fast-forward a relationship, the same can be said about preparing a team headed into the regular season.

Belichick told the media that the team is “inching along” and that New England still has “miles to go.”

What Does Jones Think?

The Patriots quarterback seems to agree with his coaches that the offense still has some work to do.

“We have a lot of room to grow here. I think our offensive line is doing a good job. We just have to get on the same page,” Jones said after an early August practice. “A lot of it is talking through it and finding ways to attack better. But we have great coaches that will get us there.”

Is There Reason to Be Hopeful About the Patriots Offense?

While Patriots fans will be rightfully cautious when it comes to the offense being successful, there is some hope heading into the 2022 regular season.

Right now the bright spot of training camp has been Tyquan Thornton. The rookie wide receiver has impressed and looks poised to make an impact in his first season in New England.

“It’s been exciting to watch him grow, honestly, because he came in a little questionable,” Jakobi Meyers said. “Then he started getting real. Real talented. I’m happy he’s with us.”

Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is also pleased with Thornton’s progress.

“He’s gotten better every single time he’s stepped on the field,” Douglas said. “He truly has a lot of gifts. It’s not just his speed. His ability to change direction, ball skills. He has a good attitude and the guys in the room have embraced him. His development will be key and we’ll get him there.”

So the Patriots offense very well could have a successful season. Jones will be looking to build off an impressive rookie campaign in 2021 and Damien Harris will look to build off his 15 touchdown season last year. New England also acquired DeVante Parker who will look to improve upon an already impressive group of wide receivers comprised of Kendrick Bourne and Meyers.

But the Patriots still have a lot of work to do and the regular season is only getting closer.