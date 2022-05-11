Patriots Named One of ‘Most Overrated’ Teams in NFL

T

he New England Patriots have made some moves to improve the team this offseason but that all might be for naught.

New England got Mac Jones a top passing target in DeVante Parker and also helped fill the hole that was left by J.C. Jackson by signing Malcolm Butler out of retirement.

But Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton believes that the Patriots are one of the most overrated teams in the entire NFL.

“While the 2021 offseason included many additions that helped reshape the New England Patriots’ identity and roster, this offseason had numerous key departures,” Wharton wrote. “The Patriots’ spending spree last year locked them into the same core until next offseason. It’s a solid roster, but losing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be massive.”

What Are the Patriots Expected To Do in 2022?

New England isn’t exactly expected to set the world on fire in the 2022 regular season. They have a win total hovering around 8.5 wins and Super Bowl Odds at +4000 according to Whardon.

The Patriots have some stiff competition around the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins improved with their acquisition of Tyreek Hill, the New York Jets had a successful NFL Draft and will be expecting more from Zach Wilson in his second NFL season and the Buffalo Bills will continue to be the kings of the division until another team proves them wrong.

To say that they are overrated is quite the statement as they aren’t expected to do well this season.

New England will be banking on the fact that Jones will perform even better in his second NFL season. Bill Belichick is also still the head coach so the Patriots have the potential to win some games that they might not have the right doing so.

Lack of Game Changers

Whardon notes that the Patriots don’t have a lot of players with a lot of upside.

“The lack of wild cards on the roster is especially notable,” he said. “The players with the most upside to beat their expectations would be 2022 second-round receiver Tyquan Thornton and 2021 third round edge-rusher Ronnie Perkins. Barring a huge return on either that helps transform the identity of either offense or defense, betting on Miami or the New York Jets to overachieve is a better option.”

Thornton has the speed to make a difference. The wide receiver ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Baylor wideout had an impressive 2021 season where he was able to rack up 10 touchdowns.

Still, Whardon thinks that better teams will be able to beat the Patriots.

“That doesn’t equate to a breakout 2022, though,” he said. New England will be a pesky test for poorly coached teams, but more talented rosters with dynamic playmakers should find ways to win.”

So Patriots fans shouldn’t expect the team to jolt up to the top of the AFC standings. The team still has some work to do before they become contenders once again.

Fans in New England will get the chance to see who the Patriots play soon enough as the 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday.