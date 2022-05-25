Departure of Expensive Patriots WR Imminent Per Analyst

N

elson Agholor’s career with the New England Patriots didn’t get off to the best start and one NFL analyst believes that his time with the organization could be coming to an end.

Agholor signed a two-year $22 million contract with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason and didn’t exactly live up to those numbers. The wide receiver, who will be 29 at the start of the regular season, only had 37 receptions for 473 yards and three touchdowns.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes that the writing could be on the wall for Agholor with the moves New England has made in the offseason.

“With the addition of wideout DeVante Parker, whom New England acquired from the Miami Dolphins, and rookie seconder Tyquan Thornton, the Patriots may have written enough on the wall to signal Agholor’s departure in the coming weeks,” Moton said.

Parker will look to be a key contributor to New England’s passing game in 2022. He is now the only Patriots wide receiver to have ever recorded a season with 1,000 or more receiving yards in his career.

With New England also having Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne returning after a successful 2021 season as the leading receivers for the Pats. When you add Thronton, who the Patriots selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, there aren’t many spots left on the roster in terms of wide receivers.

How Much Would It Cost New England to Get Rid of Nelson Agholor?

Getting rid of Agholor wouldn’t be a cheap move. The Patriots will have $10 million in dead cap space if they choose to outright cut the wide receiver.

“Nevertheless, New England may opt to cut Agholor and save approximately $4.9 million if team brass cannot find a trade partner for him,” Moton said.

The wide receiver’s contract does expire at the end of the season but he would be a costly benchwarmer with a cap hit of $14,882,345.

Is Nelson Agholor the Only Wide Receiver in Jeopardy?

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, Agholor isn’t the only wide receiver who could be on the chopping block. N’Keal Harry has struggled throughout the entirety of his career since being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In three NFL seasons, Harry only has 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. The Patriots declined to pick up Harry’s option and he will become a free agent at the end of this season.

It seems likely that New England will have to choose to cut one of these wide receivers if not both this offseason with the amount of depth they have at the position in 2022.

If Agholor is the one who ends up getting cut, Moton believes that the Chicago Bears would be a likely landing spot for the wide receiver.

“If Agholor hits the open market, he could resurface with the receiver-needy Chicago Bears, who need a No. 2 option to complement Darnell Mooney,” Moton stated.

So Patriots fans might see Agholor leave the Patriots quite soon in what will go down as one of the worst deals that New England signed in the 2021 offseason.