Patriots Underwhelming WR ‘Odd Man out,’ According to Analyst

s the 2022 regular season inches closer, the New England Patriots could still make a major move. Nelson Agholor is entering his second season in New England and could find himself on the trade block.

2021 was a disappointing year for the wide receiver. After recording 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, Agholor only tallied 37 receptions for 473 yards and three touchdowns.

With Agholor’s contract expiring at the end of the season and the wide receiver having a cap hit north of $14 million, the Patriots would be smart to move on from the veteran.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay detailed why New England should move on from Agholor.

“With second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker recently joining a unit that already had Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor, it would make sense for New England to deal at least one of these veteran talents away before the season begins,” Kay stated. “Agholor could be the odd man out after he failed to impress in his first season with the Patriots. He signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the club in wake of a 48-catch, 896-yard, eight-touchdown campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

“The 29-year-old failed to replicate that performance in New England, catching just 37 passes for 473 yards and three scores last season.”

Is There a Market for Agholor?

According to Kay, teams should be interested in acquiring a receiver such as Agholor.