Patriots ‘Don’t Need’ $22 Million Former First-Round Pick, Says Analyst

The New England Patriots have a handful of players whose names have been tossed around in trade speculation as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches. Perhaps no one on the team should be more available than Nelson Agholor.

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots “don’t need” Agholor or offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. Bedard was asked by a reader: “Greg, if you were GM, who would you trade on the team and for what? Who would you try to acquire, and what would be the cost?”

Bedard answered:

“Don’t need: Wynn, Agholor. Would see what [Damien] Harris could fetch in a contract year if it’s more than the comp pick.”

Agholor is a definite candidate to be traded or perhaps even released. Agholor has followed up a disappointing 2021 season with another shaky start to the 2022 campaign. After he produced the only 100-yard game in a Patriots uniform in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Agholor has two fumbles and a dropped pass that led to an interception.

Considering he signed a two-year, $22 million deal ahead of last season, Agholor’s lack of production is even tougher to absorb.

Wynn has been largely a disappointment since he was taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After missing his entire rookie season, Wynn hasn’t developed into a star. He’s been more or less average, with a few flashes of above-average play.

Harris is a tougher sell because he’s been the team’s leading rusher for the past two seasons. He seemed poised to have his first 1,000-yard season this year. However, the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson as a budding star and Harris’ injury may have curtailed that potential accomplishment.

As it is, it appears he could be expendable. There is one other Patriots player who has been generating some trade buzz.

The Patriots’ Prospects of Trading Kendrick Bourne

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has struggled to get snaps this year. He had just four during the team’s Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Bourne even posted a message making light of his limited opportunities on Instagram.

The caption read: “When you do nothing in the group project and get an A 😁😂.”

Bourne has seemingly prided himself on staying positive. However, you have to wonder if the lack of opportunities is doing a number on his psyche. Based on his 55-reception, 800-yard performance during the 2021 season, you’d have to believe some teams would value Bourne.

There have been reports indicating NFL teams showing interest in Bourne. Up to now, the Patriots haven’t decided to move him.

However, Bourne’s name is perhaps the main one to watch as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.

Will Tyquan Thornton Build on His Week 6 Performance?

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut against the Browns. He’ll be looking to expand on that performance against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Thornton’s performance could be important, considering his development could make parting ways with Agholor–and perhaps even Bourne–a little easier.

Ideally, the Patriots would have DeVante Parker, Thornton, and Jakobi Meyers playing the bulk of their snaps at wide receiver for the rest of the season. A trade might be more likely if Thornton takes another step in Week 7.