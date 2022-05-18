Patriots ‘May Trade’ Disappointing WR, Per Analyst

The New England Patriots used a second-round pick on wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. the blazing-fast Baylor product will be given a chance succeed where Nelson Agholor failed during the 2021 season.

If Thornton and others hit the ground running, some analysts believe Agholor could be on the trade block.

Nelson Agholor May Be Traded, Says B/R Analyst

Could the Patriots find a taker for Agholor coming off a down year?

“In 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Nelson Agholor averaged 18.7 yards per reception, but he didn’t provide big-play production with the New England Patriots last year,” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote. “The team may trade him following the addition of [DeVante Parker] Parker and rookie second-rounder Tyquan Thornton.”

Both Parker and Thornton give the Patriots the sort of downfield threat that Mac Jones didn’t have as a rookie. The Patriots Agholor would build on what he did with the Raiders the previous year, and there were even hopes N’Keal Harry would finally break out.

Neither thing happened and it appears Harry too may be on his way out. The team declined to pick up his fifth-year option. At the very least, Harry will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

It’s perhaps more likely he is moved in a trade or simply released before the start of the 2022 season. In any case, the Patriots WR group is headed for some noticeable turnover.

What Does the Patriots WR Depth Chart Look Like?

Things can change once Week 1 rolls around, but if the season began soon, the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver would likely Parker. The leading receiver the last two years, Jakobi Meyers would settle in at No. 2 with spark plug Kendrick Bourne in at No. 3.

According to ESPN, Agholor slots in behind Parker followed by the recently signed Ty Montgomery and Malcolm Perry. Thornton would be behind Meyers, followed by 2021 seventh-round pick Tre Nixon and veteran special-teamer Matthew Slater.

For now, Harry and Kristian Wilkerson are behind Bourne.

In Other Patriots News: Vince Wilfork Voted to Organization’s Hall of Fame

One of the greatest nose tackles in NFL history and definitely one of the best in Patriots history got his due on Tuesday.

The Patriots announced Vince Wilfork’s induction into the team’s Hall of Fame and released this tribute video to acknowledge him.

Wilfork was drafted in the first round and 21st overall by the Patriots in 2004 out of Miami. He played 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He helped anchor a defense that played a huge role on two Super Bowl teams. Wilfork was voted to five Pro Bowls while making one All-Pro team.

If the old adage that says the best ability is availability is true, Wilfork was able as anyone. Throughout his career, Wilfork missed just 19 games with the bulk of that time coming in 2013 when he played in just 4 games.

Beyond the stats, Wilfork’s impact as a run-stuffer and block absorber can’t be quantified. It will be tough to find anyone who disputes Wilfork’s enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame. In fact, you may find more people campaigning for him to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

