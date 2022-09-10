Disappointing Patriots WR Expected to Become ‘WR1’ in 2022

The 2021 season was one to forget for New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor. After signing a two-year, $23 million deal, Agholor put up disappointing numbers during his first year in Foxboro.

After tallying 48 receptions for 896 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, Agholor’s numbers dipped to 37 receptions for 473 yards and 3 TDs with the Patriots. New England’s coaching staff hopes to see Agholor as a factor for second-year quarterback Mac Jones this season.

Because of his contract and the disappointing nature of his first season with the Patriots, Agholor’s name has been in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

While some predict Agholor will be traded or released at some point, Chad Graff of The Athletic predicts the veteran wide receiver will emerge as the No. 1 WR for Jones.

“There are two ways to look at this one,” Graff wrote as he explained his bold prediction. “It would be fair to note here that Agholor was the team’s best receiver in most of the preseason practices. But it would also be fair to note that the competition for that honor hasn’t been stiff.”

As the Patriots attempt to transition from Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator to the committee approach they are employing this season, many of the offensive players have struggled to find their footing. Agholor doesn’t appear to be among the guys having the hardest time.

“Despite spending plenty of money and using high draft picks at the position in recent years, wide receiver remains a major concern for the Patriots,” Graff continued. “Having said that, Agholor genuinely looks like he’s in better form than a year ago when he recorded just 373 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his debut season in New England. It wouldn’t shock me if he doubles those totals.”

A 64-catch, 746-yard, 6-TD season from Agholor would be huge for Jones and the Patriots. It would be difficult for the Patriots not to re-sign him after the 2022 season, let alone look to trade or release him if he’s trending in that direction close to the NFL trading deadline.

New England Patriots WR Nelson Agholor Has Drawn Contrasting Opinions

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus has predicted Agholor will be traded or released this year, based on what he’s hearing from sources within the Patriots organization.

Agholor’s expiring deal and his strong training camp could have ignited some interest from WR-hungry teams. The Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs are all teams that figure to be contenders this season. They could stand to add a receiver with experience and the ability to make plays down the field.

If the Patriots don’t consider themselves serious contenders at the trade deadline, they might elect to move Agholor to add draft assets for 2023 or beyond.

Which Patriots WR Will Have the Most Receptions Vs. Dolphins?

If you’re looking for a fantasy football option from the Patriots’ WR corps–especially if you’re playing daily fantasy–Agholor is a good option. For example, he’s only carrying a $3,400 salary in DraftKings for Sunday’s clash. If Agholor makes three or four receptions, finds the end zone, and comes close to 100 yards, he’ll be a steal.

Because the Dolphins won’t have CB Byron Jones, they won’t have the same depth at the position. Xavien Howard is an elite corner, but he can only cover one receiver at a time. Because he might be the guy assigned to Jakobi Meyers, Agholor could get an opportunity to make some noise.