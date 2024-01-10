Patriots Predicted to Sign Projected $92 Million Star WR

No playoffs, no quarterback, a shambles of an offensive line, uncertainty at head coach and general manager. It’s easy to dwell on all the things that the New England Patriots do not have these days. But why not have a look at some good Patriots news instead? Namely, this team has the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft and a boatload of free-agent cap space.

We don’t know whether Bill Belichick is returning, but even if he does, his longtime game of piecing together an offense on a shoestring budget and overinvesting in defense is going to have to end. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ezekiel Elliott can stay, sure, but they should not be heavily featured in the attack. And can the team finally get serious about an offensive line?

Having said all that, the Patriots are predicted to make two moves that only seem natural for a franchise in their situation: Draft a young quarterback and sign a top-shelf wide receiver.

So says ESPN, in a prediction from analyst Aaron Schatz this week: “The Patriots will draft a young quarterback in the first round and then give him a top target to help him get used to the NFL. With a ton of cap space for 2024, the Patriots will be able to afford an expensive contract and bring in Michael Pittman Jr.”

Michael Pittman Jr. Would Be Major WR Upgrade

That would constitute a potentially major upgrade in the team’s receiver room, which is a rag-tag bunch, to say the least. Rookie Demario Douglas is a keeper, obviously, and Kendrick Bourne is a free agent who could be brought back if the price is right. Smith-Schuster is likely to stick around, because he would be difficult to trade. A new home probably should be found DeVante Parker.

It’s not surprise Patriots news to say the team needs a No. 1 target, then. Pittman tallied 109 catches and 1,152 yards with the Colts last year despite the team’s uncertainty at quarterback. He is a No. 1 target.

Pittman is projected to be paid handsomely. Spotrac foresees a four-year, $90 million contract for Pittman, and Pro Football Focus sees him getting franchised at $20.7 million for next season.

Swiping WR From Indy Would Be Major Patriots News

But there could be some cold water splashed on this scenario, if the Colts do, indeed, slap the franchise tag on Pittman and keep him around for one more year. Or, they could simply re-sign him themselves. The Colts are still high on injured rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, despite the success the team had with Gardner Minshew this year.

Spotrac predicts that the Colts will keep Pittman.

“The Colts are building on something nice here, starting with young QB Anthony Richardson, recently extended RB Jonthan Taylor, and a career season in a walk year from Michael Pittman Jr. Tough to imagine Indy letting him hit the open market, especially when the tag offers a bit of value hypothetically speaking. A 4 year, $92M contract seems within reason here.”

Pro Football Focus predicts the same.

“Michael Pittman is as reliable a possession receiver as there is in the NFL, and it’s also fair to wonder if a carousel at quarterback in Indianapolis has limited his production. Pittman is on pace for a career-best receiving grade with 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards — that gets a player paid even if there is a perceived ceiling to his game. Contract projection: Franchise tag.”