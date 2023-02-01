Patriots Urged to Cut $37.5 Million Pass Catcher

The New England Patriots have a lot of decisions to make this offseason regarding players that return or head to new teams and that has caused Bleacher Report to urge that New England cut ties with one of their top pass catchers.

B/R’s Alex Ballentine believes that the Pats need to consider cutting tight end Hunter Henry.

“He was third on the team in receptions and yards this season and has become a consistent target for Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe,” Ballentine wrote. “But his $15.5 million cap hit is the third-highest for a tight end next season. Only George Kittle and Smith are set to make more money.”

Henry has performed well on the field since coming to New England. In 34 games played, the tight end has tallied 91 receptions for 1,112 yards, and 11 touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

The New England Patriots Would Be Better Off Signing Hunter Henry to a Contract Extension

Ballentine does believe that New England has options to bring back Henry. This includes working on a contract extension.

“Letting go of the 28-year-old would be disappointing, but they would save $10 million against the cap,” Ballentine said. “It would likely be a better option to come to an agreement on an extension with the Arkansas product that would allow them to push some of the money into future years, giving them more seasons with Henry and essentially buying them time to get out of Smith’s contract. But if Henry isn’t interested in working with the team toward an extension, it would still make sense to consider moving on.

The issue for the Patriots is that they have multiple players up for free agency. Jakobi Meyers and Damian Harris are two of the biggest names slated to hit the open market.

Meyers commented on his free agent status when speaking with media in January.

“When that time comes I’ll cross that bridge,” Meyers said. “Whether I’m here or I’m not here, I’ll tell all the guys that I appreciate them. Because the locker room changes regardless of whether I’m here or not. So tell everybody that I appreciate them and embrace these couple moments with the guys.”

Meyers was also asked if he wanted to return to the Patriots.

“Oh, yeah. Definitely, definitely,” Meyers said. “I’ve put in a lot of time here. I’ve built a nice home here. So it’d be nice.”

New England Patriots Also Urged to Cut Kendrick Bourne

Henry isn’t the only pass catcher that Ballentine believes New England should cut. The Bleacher Report writer believes the Patriots should also cut Bourne in part to help re-sign Meyers.

“The 27-year-old is set to make $6.9 million next season, but only $1.4 million of it is guaranteed,’ Ballentine wrote. “Much like the tackle market, the receiver market is fairly barren. But the Patriots aren’t necessarily looking for a No. 1 receiver to replace Bourne, just someone they are more likely to play and involve in the offense. The draft is a much more likely source to bring them a No. 1 receiver. However, a third or fourth option should be available on the market for the money they could save by cutting Bourne.”