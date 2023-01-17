NFL Analyst Calls For Patriots to Replace Giant Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

With the New England Patriots struggling mightily on offense in 2022, it might be time for New England to look for replacements across the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that New England needs to cut Trent Brown after his performance in 2022.

“However, the Patriots definitely need to replace left tackle Trent Brown, who was responsible for eight sacks allowed and 13 penalties this season, per PFF. The 29-year-old isn’t set to hit the market, but the Patriots could save $10.3 million off the cap by releasing him,” Knox wrote. “He was a liability on the left side and could either be cut or moved back to the right side, where he has played the bulk of his career.

“Either way, the Patriots need to find a new left tackle, and a good one,” Knox added.

Brown might not be the only offensive lineman to say goodbye to New England. Isaiah Wynn is a free agent after this season and after a disappointing start to his career, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Patriots decide not to re-sign him.

The New England Patriots can Find a Replacement in Free Agency or the NFL Draft

Replacing Brown isn’t an easy task. Left tackle is one of the most important positions on the offensive line and they would need to quickly acclimate to New England’s offense.

If the Patriots wanted to make a splash, they could go after Orlando Brown Jr. who is hitting free agency this offseason. During his five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown has earned four Pro-Bowl nods.

“Jones was sacked 34 times in 14 games this season after being sacked only 28 times in 17 games last year,” Knox stated. “Improving the pass protection would go a long way toward getting the quarterback back to Pro Bowl form.”