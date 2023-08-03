Patriots Give 2-Time Champion Running Back a Shot

The New England Patriots continued its search for running back depth on Thursday, August 3, with two-time USFL champion running back C.J. Marable.

A recent 2021 Chicago Bears training camp and preseason participant, Marable shined with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions for the past two years. KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported Marable’s workout with the Patriots on Thursday.

New England needs more running back depth after an undisclosed injury to Ty Montgomery last week and the release of injury-prone James Robinson last month. The Patriots also lost a talented veteran in Damien Harris, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

While the Patriots have a 1,000-yard rusher in Rhamondre Stevenson, the experience drop off is significant after Stevenson — especially with Montgomery sidelined. Stevenson took on a massive load last season with 210 carries for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns in addition to 69 catches for 421 yards and a touchdown.

CJ MARABLE TO 🏠 The Stallions just keep piling it on in the South Division Championship It’s getting real ugly for New Orleans 😬 pic.twitter.com/fJtLRsGqMK — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) June 26, 2023

Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris have limited experience after quiet rookie seasons. Strong rushed for 100 yards and touchdown on 10 carries, and he caught seven passes for 42 yards in 15 games. Harris tallied 52 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in five games.

Marable, 26, could add a boost for running back depth if the Patriots decide he’s a fit. The former Coastal Carolina star rushed for 2,691 yards and 29 touchdowns plus 703 yards receiving and 12 scores in three collegiate seasons from 2018 to 2020. He also played for Presbyterian College in 2017.

C.J. Marable Navigates Tough Road to NFL

Marable went undrafted but signed with the Bears in May 2021 before the team released in August 2021. He found his chance with the Stallions and the USFL despite his 28th-round draft selection in 2022.

“That was a great experience. When I got drafted to the Stallions, I was at work,” Marable told Draft Diamonds before the 2023 Hula Bowl.

Stop us if you’ve this before.. TOUCHDOWN CJ Marable❗️

pic.twitter.com/xkpr5Mgioi — Sun Belt Pages (@SBPages) February 1, 2021

With the Stallions in 2022 and 2023, Marable rushed for 925 yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries, and he tallied 48 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He arguably could have amassed bigger numbers, but he sustained a knee injury in the 2022 season.

Marable told Draft Diamonds that “it’s a blessing” to have another shot at professional football because of the USFL.

Patriots Doing Homework on Running Backs

Marable’s tryout makes four running backs who have visited or worked out with the Patriots since late July. The list includes Leonard Fournette, Darrell Henderson, and Ezekiel Elliott.

New England has shown interest in Dalvin Cook, too, but he remains unsigned as do all of the other aforementioned running backs. The NFL market for running backs took a nosedive this year, and the likes of Cook, Elliott, and Fournette lost jobs over big multi-year contracts.

If the Patriots sign Marable, he would become the latest USFL player to compete with the team. New England signed former USFL defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. in July 2022 and former USFL tight end Hunter Thedford in November 2022.

Pharms stuck with the team as a practice squad player and signed a reserve/futures contract in January 2023. Thedford didn’t last long with the Patriots but found a new home with the Cleveland Browns this year.