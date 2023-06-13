Bill Belichick Breaks Silence on Absent Patriots Player

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy did not show up for mandatory minicamp this week, and head coach Bill Belichick said little about it.

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday, June 13. “Whatever the issue is, you can talk to him about that. I’m not gonna talk about contracts, personal situations or injuries.”

Guy has a four-year, $11.5 million deal with the Patriots, and two years remains on that contract. He will make $2 million this season plus bonuses and incentives.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Guy “is believed to be looking for an adjustment to the contract” amid a change in agents. Reiss added that sources called it “a challenging negotiation”.

Belichick also remained mum regarding offensive lineman Trent Brown, who missed the first day of mandatory minicamp but returned on Tuesday. Brown’s absence stemmed from his flight from Texas getting canceled because of a hail storm according to MassLive’s Nick O’Malley.

“I mean I don’t have a monitor,” Belichick said about Brown’s return. “I would assume so.”

Belichick said he “wouldn’t be able to comment on” Brown’s absence. Brown started 16 games for the Patriots last season.

DeAndre Hopkins Visit Meets Witty Response from Bill Belichick

With prized free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins set to visit this week, Belichick faced questions on the visit when minicamp opened on Monday.

“We’re working through it, so I don’t really have anything to add to that,” Belichick told reporters. “I think it relates more to logistics and things like that. So, I’m not really a travel agent here. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever.”

“There’s a lot of other stuff going on that I’m not directly involved in, and so I’m not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way because that’s not what I’m going to do,” Belichick added.

The coach concluded with “I’m not going to talk about players that aren’t on the team”.

Hopkins recently visited the Tennessee Titans. The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26 amid his massive contract of two years, $54.5 million with the team.

Bill Belichick Effusive About Jabril Peppers

While Patriots defensive back Jabril Peppers didn’t impress in 2022 amid his comeback from an ACL tear, Belichick sees better things coming.

“He is a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday.

Peppers only tallied 60 tackles and a fumble recovery in 17 games played amid five starts. The Patriots re-signed him in March despite the down year.

“Full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication and the system, his assignments,” Belichick added. “He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out teammates more. Last year he was trying to learn things. Now, he’s helping out his teammates. Anticipation, making calls or adjustments that will maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play. He’s been great. Way, way ahead of where he was last year.”