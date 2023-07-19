Patriots Work Out Polarizing Running Back: Report

The New England Patriots could save a bundle with free agent running back Leonard Fournette, and the organization decided to take a closer look.

Fournette “is working out” with the Patriots “per sources” on Wednesday, July 19, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The veteran running back played three seasons with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022.

Whether or not the Patriots could find “Playoff Lenny” or the most recent version from the Bucs’ last-place run attack remains the question. The Bucs cut Fournette after the subpar 2022 season in March, and interest in the former LSU star has remained quiet.

A former No. 4 pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette took off early in his career with two 1,000-yard seasons. He also had a solid playoff performance against the Patriots in 2018 with 76 yards and touchdown, but the Patriots persevered over the Jaguars in that AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville released Fournette in September 2020, but he went and made a nickname for himself in Tampa Bay as he joined forces with Brady. Fournette tallied 448 total yards and four touchdowns in the Bucs’ Super Bowl run that season, which brought about “Playoff Lenny”.

His stellar play continued in the 2021 season, and Fournette tied the Divisional Round game with a late fourth quarter touchdown. While the Bucs fell short to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, Fournette received a three-year, $21 million contract.

Things didn’t pan out in 2022 as the Bucs’ running attack sputtered behind Fournette and rookie Rachaad White. Fournette mustered 3.5 yards per carry, and he finished with 668 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

However, his pass-catching ability remained a threat with 73 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns. Fournette has 312 receptions for 2,219 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

If New England adds Fournette to the backfield, the Patriots add another quality rusher behind 1,000-yard back Rhamondre Stevenson. While Stevenson is also a solid pass-catching threat, Fournette would add another target out of the backfield for quarterback Mac Jones.

New England arguably needs to find more offensive talent after losing out on free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Patriots were also “intrigued” by free agent running back Dalvin Cook, but the four-time Pro Bowler has a high asking price.

Patriots Save More Salary Cap Space With Leonard Fournette Instead of Dalvin Cook

Signing Fournette will come at a significantly lower price than Cook. Spotrac projects Fournette for a two-year, $4.68 million deal or $2.3 million annually.

Cook wants top-10 running back money, which pushes him toward $10 million annually as the top 10 backs make that or more. Spotrac projects him for two years, $17.5 million or $8.7 million annually.

New England has $17.74 million in salary cap space, which sparked controversy over the team’s miss of Hopkins. However, the Patriots have additional needs such as tackle and cornerback — especially depending on how the Jack Jones situation plays out.

Leonard Fournette Was Really a Bright Spot For a Struggling Bucs Offense

Regardless of what the Patriots spend, the team didn’t generate sufficient touchdowns last season amid 21.1 points per game. Even Fournette as less than “Playoff Lenny” could spark the Patriots offense, considering the team’s recent lows.

Fournette scored six touchdowns for an inept Bucs offense that floundered at 18.4 points per game with Brady under center. The Bucs also had a leaky offensive line amid injuries and youth, which impacted Fourentte’s success.