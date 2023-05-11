Patriots’ Tom Brady ‘Thank You’ Game Opponent Leaked: Report

With the New England Patriots set to honor all-time great quarterback Tom Brady in Week 1, the visiting opponent has been leaked.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 1. Brady notably played against the Eagles twice in Super Bowls. He led the Patriots to a 24-21 win over the Eagles in the 2005 Super Bowl, but he fell short the second time around when the Eagles outlasted the Patriots 41-33 for a shootout in 2018.

The Patriots will get an immediate test right off the bat with the defending NFC champions. Philadelphia has a loaded roster led by MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Miami Dolphins were the other rumored home opener opponent for the Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced on Thursday, May 11, that the team will honor Brady. The former sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2000 emerged as a longtime starter and six-time Super Bowl champion for the team. Brady led the Patriots to 10 Super Bowl appearances overall, 17 AFC East titles, and 30 playoff victories.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.” Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

“The NFL is over a century old, and 20 percent of those years of the NFL the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough,” Kraft said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday. “And I’m happy to tell you I invited him back to be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and to say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

“He’s very excited to come back and see our fans. It will be a great, great celebration,” Kraft added.

Tom Brady Dominated in New England for Two Decades

A 15-time Pro Bowler, Brady dominated for the Patriots for two decades amid 74,571 yards passing for 541 touchdowns versus 179 interceptions. He led the Patriots to 219 regular season wins in that span, which included 46 fourth-quarterback comeback victories.

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium. Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

Brady played for the Patriots from 2000 to 2019 before he left as a free agent in 2020 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady succeeded with the Bucs as he led the team to a Super Bowl win and two NFC South titles in three seasons. He retired on February 1 after the 2022 season, and he claimed his retirement is “for good“.

Last year, Brady unretired after 41 days away from the game and played a third season for the Bucs. It resulted in Brady’s only losing season as the Bucs bowed out in the NFC Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys — a team Brady had never lost to before.

Tom Brady Reconnected With Bill Belichick in Last Return

During Brady’s run with the Bucs, he returned to Foxborough once in a 2021 game. He helped the Bucs edge the Patriots 19-17 as he threw for 269 yards but no touchdowns in that game.

Brady met with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for an extended period of time after the game. The two forged a dynasty in New England for two decades together after Belichick took a chance on him as the fourth quarterback on the team in 2000. Brady became the starter in 2001 after an injury to Drew Bledsoe, and Belichick stuck with Brady for the Super Bowl in 2002 despite Bledsoe’s return from injury.

Belichick paid tribute to Brady on the quarterback’s “Let’s Go!” podcast in February.