Patriots Predicted to Cut Veteran Quarterback

Despite the New England Patriots signing quarterback Trace McSorely this offseason for depth, he likely will not crack the final roster.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar said as much in his recent 53-man roster projection. New England will carry just two quarterbacks — Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe — on the roster and cut McSorely in training but keep him on the practice squad.

Lazar wrote that McSorely “struggled throwing the ball in the spring but will make for a solid scout-team QB and helpful teammate on the practice squad”. The Patriots could use McSorely’s mobility in practice when the defense gets to face a mobile quarterback, which will occur up to seven times this year.

New England has Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and Daniel Jones on the schedule this year. McSorely notably rushed for 4.1 yards per carry last season in six game appearances with the Arizona Cardinals.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State, McSorely spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2021. He played for the Cardinals last season where he nearly led an upset of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mac Jones ‘The Unquestioned Starter’

Despite regression last year and offseason trade rumors, Jones re-established himself as “the unquestioned starter” as Lazar put it.

“For the time being, there aren’t any football reasons to expect that to change,” Lazar wrote. “Mac looks sharper in [Bill] O’Brien’s scheme that combines Alabama-style elements with the vintage O’Brien playbook from his first stint in Foxboro.”

O’Brien took the offensive coordinator job this offseason after the Patriots parted ways with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who tag-teamed on guiding the offense in 2022. Jones didn’t look like the promising 2021 rookie last season, but sideline and on-field personnel changes could help lead to a bounce-back season.

“Still, questions remain about Jones, who needs to prove that he can elevate an offense rather than being just a quarterback you can win with; is he a truck or a trailer? We should have a definitive answer this season,” Lazar added.

Bailey Zappe Had a ‘Leg-Up’ on Mac Jones at Times

Last season, Zappe captured the attention of Patriots fans with two impressive starts. Zappe went 2-0 amid four games played as he completed 70% of his passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns versus three interceptions.

While Zappe couldn’t snag the starting job from Jones, Lazar noted that Zappe still has a chance. Zappe notably said in April that he wants to be ready for another opportunity.

“As for Zappe, there are moments where his anticipation and zip on sideline throws gave him a leg-up on Jones in that department,” Lazar wrote. “But Jones was more consistent running the offense in the spring, has the support of his teammates as the starter, and there isn’t enough physical upside with Zappe to see him truly pushing Mac for the starting job in camp.”

“Ultimately, Jones needs to win games, or Zappe could get his shot,” Lazar added.

Jones went 6-8 as a starter last season when the Patriots missed the playoffs.