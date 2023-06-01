Tom Brady Opens Up About Patriots Homecoming

Tom Brady will likely see the New England Patriots twice this coming season, but neither will occur with him in uniform on the football field.

Brady talked with ESPN about his upcoming Week 1 honoring in Foxborough amid the quelling of comeback rumors. He will also see the Patriots again as a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending league approval, when the two teams meet in October.

“It was such a kind gesture by RKK, who I’ve been in touch with since the season ended,” Brady told ESPN regarding Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s invitation for the season opener. “We’ve always had a great relationship. From the moment that I stepped foot in Foxborough, I’ve cherished that opportunity, and I’ve always felt like I’ve been a member of that organization.”

Brady led the Patriots two six Super Bowl wins and nine appearances in 20 seasons. He concluded his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his February 1 retirement.

“I know my football journey took me to Tampa for three years, which I absolutely loved. And when that ended I had an opportunity to really reconnect with RKK on a personal level,” Brady added.

The Patriots will honor Brady during the home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, which Kraft originally announced on May 11. Kraft noted that “it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor” Brady.

“He thought this was something that the fans would really enjoy. Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans. See my teammates,” Brady told ESPN.

“I went back there one time, it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming, although people were very polite, and I had a great experience,” Brady added, regarding a 2021 game between the Bucs and Patriots. “To be able to go back there in a different frame of mind, a less competitive frame of mind, and I’m always pulling for the Patriots.”

“It’s been a great organization,” Brady continued. “I’ve got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there, and it’s a great gesture by the organization.”

Tom Brady Confirms He’s Done

Brady doubled down that he is finally done with his playing career on Thursday, June 1, in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Raiders quarterback troubles amid ex-Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo‘s foot injury, sparked rumors of a potential return by Brady.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady told SI’s Robin Lundberg. “So, I’ve tried to make that clear. And I hate to continue to profess that ’cause I’ve already told people that lots of times. But I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we’re in the process of that.”

Staying Competitive Takes a New Form for Tom Brady

Brady also interviewed on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday and talked about how he will find new avenues for his competitive fire. Besides part-ownership of the Raiders, Brady has a broadcasting job with FOX set to start in 2024 amid his many other off-field business ventures.

“It doesn’t necessarily need to be on a football field throwing footballs anymore,” Brady told Eisen. “I can still do that. I’m just not going to do it competitively in a way, to be a part of an organization that way because that’s a huge commitment. That commitment I don’t take lightly. I don’t think I ever took that commitment lightly.”

“I thought I put 100 percent into everything, and I try to still put 100 percent into everything that I do,” Brady added. “It just takes a little bit of a different shape or a little bit of a different direction, and you can see other areas where I’m trying to contribute, and I think I can be a part of different organizations and different places to help them be successful as well. I think that’s a big part of what my future looks like.”